WPL 2023, MI vs DC live: Marizanne Kapp removes Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt in one over
Follow updates of match No 18 at WPL 2023.
Toss: Meg Lanning opts to bowl
Scenarios: If MI win, they qualify for the final directly. If DC win, the top spot goes to a shootout on the final day with NRR likely to come into the picture.
Live updates
MI 17/3 after 4 overs: It’s Kerr-Kaur time much earlier than expected. And the two are not hesitant to play their shots here either. A four for Kerr in that Kapp over.
MI 10/3 after 3.3 overs: WICKET! What a catch. Rodrigues dives to her right and catches the ball, and maintains grip while her elbow lands on the ground at full force too. Matthews c Rodrigues b Pandey 5 (10 balls)
MI 6/2 after 2.2 overs: WICKET! Oh what a ball. The ball cuts in off the seam and NSB is beaten through the gap, as the bails get dislodged. Sciver-Brunt b Kapp 0 (1 ball)
MI 6/1 after 2.1 overs: WICKET! The ball angling away does the trick for Kapp. Y Bhatia c T Bhatia b Kapp 1 (6 balls)
MI 6/0 after 2 overs: A four for Matthews off Capsey but otherwise a tidy over. Nearly got her wicket too, but the leading edge falls short of mid-off.
MI 2/0 after 1 over: Kapp on the money to start off. Just two singles in that over.
Kapp has the ball in hand. Bhatia and Matthews in the middle for MI.
Team news: No changes for Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians bring back Pooja Vastrakar, who had missed a few matches due to injury. Dhara Gujjar misses out.
DC XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav
MI XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
TOSS: Harmanpreet Kaur loses YET ANOTHER TOSS! Seven straight. Some record. DC opt to bowl
6:50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 18 and Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the second double-header fixture today.
It’s a contest between two sides that have already qualified for the playoffs here. But a win here will likely determine who is going to qualify for the final directly with the top spot.
In their previous meeting, the MI bowlers handed DC their first loss of the season:
WPL 2023, DC vs MI blog: Bowlers set up big win as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co remain unbeaten
First innings: DC 105 all out after 18 overs
Second innings: MI 109/2 after 15 overs
Player of the match: Saika Ishaque for her three-wicket haul
Remaining matches
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|Date
|Match
|Timing IST
|Venue
|18
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|19
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|RCB vs MI
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|20
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|UPW vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|21
|Fri
|24-Mar-23
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|Sun
|26-Mar-23
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema