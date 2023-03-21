WPL 2023, RCB vs MI live: Smriti Mandhana falls after decent start as RCB lose openers
Follow live updates of Match No 19 at WPL 2023.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of WPL 2023 here.
Toss: Harmanpreet Kaur (FINALLY) wins the toss, opts to bowl
Live updates
RCB 41/2 (8 overs): Tidy over from Ishaque to start off. Still feels like she is firing in too many deliveries.
RCB 37/2 (7 overs): Saika time. Can she bounce back from a couple of tough outings?
RCB 33/2 (6.4 overs): WICKET! Smriti Mandhana will finish the first WPL season with a high score 37. Hasn’t been her tournament with the bat, but at least clear what she needs to work on. The ball turning away is the clear chink in her armour. Goes for a big shot through the leg side, gets the leading edge. Mandhana c Bhatia b Kerr 24 (25 balls)
RCB 32/1 (6 overs): A disastrous start but Mandhana has looked in good touch since. A four through square leg in that Matthews over too. Not a bad powerplay in the end for RCB, MI would like to pick up a wicket or two soon.
RCB 27/1 (5 overs): A delightful shot over midwicket for six by Mandhana but NSB comes back brilliantly. Nearly has Mandhana chopped on with a cutter. Good over, for RCB overall.
RCB 16/1 (4 overs): A delightful lofted cover drive by Perry for four as Matthews went wide off the crease to deliver one. Mandhana taking no chances in that over.
RCB 9/1 (3 overs): A four for Mandhana, caressed through the point region. But otherwise a tidy over by Wong.
Issy Wong from the other end.
RCB 4/1 (2 overs): Oh dear, nearly another Mandhana dismissal against off-spin. But the leading edge falls safe.
Matthews to Mandhana. Match-up time.
RCB 1/1 (0.3 overs): WICKET! Oh dear, massive mix up. Devine taps to point, takes off but says no. Both batters are nearly at the same end. The throw should have been to non-strikers and Yastika should have thrown the ball to the other end. Poor awareness from her, Harmanpreet is initially angry. But turns out even Devine was short of the ground. Poor cricket all around, Devine pays the price. Devine run out 0 (2 balls)
Nat Sciver Brunt will start off, expect Hayley Matthews from the other end. Can Smriti Mandhana finish on a high? Will Sophie Devine produce more fireworks?
MI XI: Yastika Bhatia (WK), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
RCB XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose
TOSS: Oh yes, the important bit. Harmanpreet opts to bowl first. MI have made no changes to the XI. No changes for RCB too, that is perhaps a bit surprising. Thought they could give a go to the likes of Dane van Niekerk.
TOSS: STOP THE PRESS! Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss. Her first toss win of the season.
2.58 pm: First things first, can Harmanpreet end a run of 7 straight toss defeats?
2.55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 19 and Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first fixture of double-header day.
A ridiculously quick turnaround time for MI, they played the second fixture last night and are playing the first fixture today. But it is what is, as they look to bounce back from a tough defeat against Delhi Capitals. MI became the first to qualify for the playoffs but have just lost steam at the wrong time of the tournament. They seemed favourites to qualify for the final but the top spot is not theirs for the taking anymore. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co take on eliminated RCB looking for a win (and possibly a NRR boost).
For RCB, the pre-tournament hype didn’t translate into wins early enough but they have found some momentum late on. Can they finish on a high? Maybe a Smriti Mandhana special to sign off?
MI vs RCB blog: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt power MI to nine-wicket win
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana opts to bat.
First innings: RCB 155 all out after 18.4 overs
Second innings: MI 159/1 after 14.2 overs
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema