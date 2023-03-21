WPL 2023, UPW vs DC live: Onus on Tahlia McGrath; Delhi seek a win to qualify for final
Follow live updates of Match No 20 at WPL 2023.
Toss: Meg Lanning opts to bowl
Scenarios: MI finished with 12 points. A win for DC will take them to 12, and as long as it is not off the final ball or such, they will top the table and reach the final. A UPW will mean MI go to the final.
This was another fine piece of fielding.
UPW 91/4 (14.5 overs): WICKET! Another chance wasted by Navgire. Goes for a big hoick but the spin completely deceives her, Taniya makes no mistake. McGrath survived an appeal for FBW (forearm before wicket) as the ball was bouncing over. Navgire st T Bhatia b Jonassen 2 (3 balls)
UPW 88/3 (14 overs): Now some momentum for UPW and guess what, the world No 1 batter is in the middle. Coincidence? Three fours for Tahlia McGrath in that Reddy over.
UPW 74/3 (13 overs): Navgire is the new batter and McGrath is left frustrated in that over because of confusion in running. Nearly a massive mix-up. This innings is right now going nowhere.
UPW 71/3 (12 overs): WICKET! A forgettable outing in the middle, but perhaps one she can learn from. Simran Shaikh’s struggle is over. Shaikh c Rodrigues b R Yadav 11 (23 balls)
UPW 69/2 (11 overs): Maybe that will help Shaikh get going. A four past mid-off off Kapp’s bowling.
UPW 63/2 (10 overs): WICKET! FOUR AND OUT! A great line on air from Harsha Bhogle. Healy was driving with the handbrake on, it felt like. Four dot balls (one dropped catch) is followed by a four but Capsey beats the batter with a wider one. The captain is gone. Healy st Bhatia b Capsey 36 (35 balls)
Capsey into the attack.
UPW 59/1 (9 overs): Despite a boundary for Healy, a tidy enough over by Pandey.
Shikha Pandey back into the attack. Will Healy tee off?
Suggestions on Twitter that it was a tactical drop by Lanning to keep T-Mac away from batting. Who knows, the mad genius Meg is capable of anything! Timeout.
UPW 53/1 (8 overs): A six for Healy but still only 8 runs off Radha’s over. The innings remains in third gear for UPW. Simran needs to get a move on at least, we know Healy can go big even if she is striking just over 100 at the moment.
UPW 44/1 (7 overs): Looks like Lanning also wants to give chances to the UPW youngsters like Healy. She drops an absolute sitter at cover as Simran drives one in the air. Tidy over by Reddy.
UPW 38/1 (6 overs): That is a bit disappointing from Simran Shaikh. Sure, you don’t have to go all out against a bowler like Jonassen but last over of the powerplay and she has just played out five dot balls. Least to do would have been to get off strike.
UPW 37/1 (5 overs): Started with a wicket, but not really the most controlled of overs by Radha. Radar off.
Another change from UPW, Simran in at No 3.
UPW 30/1 (4.1 overs): WICKET! Trying to take on Radha right away, but the turn does her in. Sehrawat’s brief but entertaining cameo comes to an end. Sehrawat c Jonassen b Yadav 19 (12 balls)
UPW 30/0 (4 overs): Another four for the youngster, who is off to a fine start here. Good sweep off Jonassen.
UPW 25/0 (3 overs): Lovely shot again by Shweta by four off Kapp. Healy is keen on giving the strike to the youngster evidently.
UPW 17/0 (2 overs): Oh, interesting duel. Pandey’s inswingers should not make square cutting or driving easy for a RHB but two fours for Shweta with that. Gutsy. Nearly caught and bowled last ball though, but hit powerfully enough.
UPW 7/0 (1 over): Kapp offers width to Healy and the first ball goes for four. Misfield off the last ball results in a three. Four dot balls in between.
Shweta Sehrawat will open the batting once again with Healy. Can she click today? No pressure scenario.
UPW XI: Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Parshavi Chopra, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, S Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail
DC XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.
Team news: Three changes for UPW. Grace Harris, rested confirms Healy, as she has been doing a lot of the heavylifting. Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad also left out. Shweta Sehrawat and young pacer Yashashri come in. Shabnim Ismail, back too of course. DC unchanged.
TOSS: Meg Lanning wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
6:58 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No 20 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals in the second double header of the day.
The top three have been confirmed and this is the final match in the group stage with the Australian captain Meg Lanning and vice-captain Alyssa Healy coming face-to-face. What’s at stake here is that if Lanning’s Delhi Capitals win (by a decent enough margin), they will ensure a top-of-the-table finish and a direct qualification into the final.
UPW, already through to the playoffs, have nothing else to play for other than preparing for the Eliminator.
The last time the two franchises met:
WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals v UP Warriorz blog: McGrath’s knock in vain as Lanning and Co win by 42 runs
TOSS: Alyssa Healy opts to bowl
First innings: DC 211/4 after 20 overs
Second innings: UPW 169/5 after 20 overs
