Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Nitu Ghanghas and defending World Champion Nikhat Zareen stormed into the finals of the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships 2023 being held in New Delhi on Thursday.

In the 48kg semifinal bout Nitu was facing reigning Asian champion and last year’s World Championships silver medallist Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan in what was be a rematch of last year’s World Championships quarter finals. The Indian won a thrilling bout 5-2 on points after the bout was reviewed.

Nikhat, who was facing Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the 50kg semifinal, won by a 5:0 unanimous decision. Valencia was a silver medallist last year in this weight class while Nikhat won the gold in a higher category but dropped down for this edition.

It was not the first time Nikhat was facing the Colombian though. The two had squared off earlier in the Big Bout Boxing League which the Indian had won unanimously. However, since then Valenica rose in her rank and played in major competitions including the Olympics.

Later in the evening, Lovlina Borgohain will take to the ring for a high profile clash against the 2018 World Champion and two-time Olympics medallist Li Qian of China in the 75kg semifinal. Meanwhile, Saweety Boora will be going up against Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in her next bout in the +81kg semfinal.

India have already bettered last year’s medal tally by confirming four medals this time around but they would be hoping to also better the colours at the home event. The finals will be played on March 25 and March 26.

Indian bouts on March 23 (All semi-finals) 1: Nitu (48kg) defeated Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan 2: Nikhat (50kg) defeated Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 3: Lovlina (75kg) vs Li Qian of China- 8:15 PM (SF, Ring A) 4: Saweety (81kg) vs Sue- Emma Greentree of Australia- 8:30 PM (SF, Ring A)

This report will be updated through the day