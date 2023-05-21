Sudirman Cup 2023 Watch, Sudirman Cup 2023 semifinals highlights: China fight back from brink, to face Korea for gold China saved match points in the men's doubles tie to eventually win after a massive comeback. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 10:25 am Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi (R) celebrate after their win | WANG Zhao / AFP Some moments from the incredible China-Japan tie:What a rally! 🇨🇳 🆚 🇯🇵Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#SudirmanCupFinals #Suzhou2023 pic.twitter.com/iV6fXWKreE— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 20, 2023 Incredible rally between Feng/Huang 🇨🇳 and Yamashita/Shinoya 🇯🇵!Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#SudirmanCupFinals #Suzhou2023 pic.twitter.com/qwywCqwzvW— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 20, 2023 How many saves are in this rally? 👀🏸Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#SudirmanCupFinals #Suzhou2023 pic.twitter.com/cI5bX3dfW9— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 20, 2023 Heroic comeback as Liu and Ou 🇨🇳 save the day 👀🏸#TotalEnergiesBadminton #SudirmanCupFinals #Suzhou2023 pic.twitter.com/nxna5t6uaH— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 21, 2023 Highlights of the first semifinal where Korea defeated Malaysia:Semifinals Saturday where Malaysia 🇲🇾 faces Korea 🇰🇷.#SudirmanCupFinals #Suzhou2023 pic.twitter.com/d8GfDmqCjR— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 20, 2023 Blockbuster matchup as Japan 🇯🇵 takes on China 🇨🇳.#SudirmanCupFinals #Suzhou2023 pic.twitter.com/wBxh1L4iC1— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sudirman Cup China South Korea Feng Yan Zhe Huang Dong Ping Shi Yu Qi Chen Yu Fei Liu Yu Chen Ou Xuan Yi Chen Qing Chen Jia Yi Fan Seo Seung Jae Chae Yu Jung Jeon Hyeko Jin An Se Young Kim Won Ho Na Sung Seung Baek Ha Na Lee So Hee