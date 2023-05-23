Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist Avinash Sable will look to begin his 2023 season strong when he takes the field for the 3000m steeplechase at the Rabat leg of the 2023 Diamond League on May 28, as his name was confirmed in the entry lists published on the event’s website.

Along with Sable, the event will feature CWG 2022 gold and bronze medallists from Kenya, Abraham Kibiwot and Amos Serem. The event will be headlined by Tokyo 2020 champion Soufiane El Bakkal from Morocco, who is the only athlete competing in Rabat to clock a sub-8 personal best of 7:58.15.

Although this will be Sable’s first outing in 3000m steeplechase in 2023, he will be looking to break his national record for a 10th time and improve on his personal best of 8:11:20, set in the CWG 2022 final in Birmingham last year. This time is already an improvement on the performance from Sable at the same event last year where he finished finished with a time of 8:12.48.

2023 so far has seen Sable already break one national record when he clocked 13:19.30 in the men’s 5000m event at the On Track Fest in Hilmer Lodge in California, USA earlier this month.

Sable was training in Colorado Springs under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Here’s a look at the start list for the men’s 3000m steeplechase in Rabat:

Diamond League website