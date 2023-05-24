It was a happy evening for the fans in Chepauk as they saw MS Dhoni once again marshall the troops in yellow expertly to their 10th final in 14 attempts in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Four-time winners CSK posted 172-7, a total their bowlers defended as they defeated the defending champions by 15 runs. Chase-masters on any other day, Gujarat Titans succumbed for 157 in 20 overs while chasing the target on a slow track.

CSK in IPL over the years Season League stage finish Playoff result IPL 2008 3rd Lost in the final IPL 2009 2nd Lost in the semi-final IPL 2010 3rd Champions IPL 2011 2nd out of 10 Champions IPL 2012 4th out of 9 Lost in the final IPL 2013 1st out of 9 Lost in the final IPL 2014 3rd Won in Eliminator, Lost in Qualifier 2 IPL 2015 1st Runners-up IPL 2016 Suspended IPL 2017 Suspended IPL 2018 2nd Champions IPL 2019 2nd Lost in the final IPL 2020 7th –– IPL 2021 2nd Champions IPL 2022 9th out of 10 IPL 2023 2nd out of 10 Reached final

Dhoni put up yet another captaincy masterclass, utilising his resources like only he can. Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mateesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana all picked up two wickets apiece. The former India captain brought in the squeeze through his spinners in the middle overs, moved the field around expertly, and had enough cushion in the end to close out the match.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway had stitched an 87-run opening partnership and that proved to be the period that allowed the most fluent period of stroke-making. During the chase, Rashid Khan gave a scare, scoring 30 off 16, before he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande in the nineteenth over.

Gujarat will have another shot at making the final, which is on May 28 in Ahmedabad, when they take on the winner of the second play-off between Lucknow Super Giants and five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Here’s a look at the reactions:

🎥 Join the Chennai Super Kings as they celebrate a spectacular win and become the first finalists of #TATAIPL 2023 🙌#TATAIPL | #Qualifier1 | #GTvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/ZLPIY2gEEu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023

Captains to lead to most IPL finals:



10 - DHONI

5 - Rohit

2 - Gambhir



1 - Warne, Gilchrist, Kumble, Tendulkar, Vettori, Bailey, Kohli, Warner, S Smith, Williamson, Iyer, Morgan, H Pandya, Samson#IPL2023 #CSKvGT — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 23, 2023

CSK may be 1 of the most successful franchises in IPL history BUT last season they finished 9th! 9th!



Cue the Dhoni magic



This year they are the 1st team to reach the final #IPL2O23



What a leader & what an incredible franchise

Players from CSK can only come out better players — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) May 23, 2023

Wow.. Dhoni’s CSK in the finals again — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 23, 2023

MA Chidambaram to Narendra Modi Stadium ✈️ #GTvCSK — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 23, 2023

It ain't over yet. MS Dhoni is not done. The love story goes on. The celebrations must go on in Chennai. We will have him standing in this position at Ahmedabad and hopefully next year. 💛💛💛💛💛🔥🔥🔥 #CSKvsGT #IPL2023 #MSDhoni𓃵 pic.twitter.com/IYjshsvbOC — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 23, 2023

They like to wait in the finals. One more title shot for @ChennaiIPL 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 23, 2023

Interesting to see Dhoni trying to get his players to take a deep breath 😮‍💨to relax and not get too tense. Why he is one of the best in pressure situations #CSKvsGT All of a sudden after that 2 wickets in 2 balls — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 23, 2023

10 finals, phew!! But one constant. ❤ pic.twitter.com/Nv8x8dd2GL — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) May 23, 2023

How can he stay so emotionless? I’m sure he knows he isn’t going to play here again but still keeps such a straight face .. uff! — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) May 23, 2023

"He carried the burden of the nation for 19 years. It's time we carried him on our shoulders" coming soon..... pic.twitter.com/T09wtp81kw — Manya (@CSKian716) May 23, 2023

Dhoni lead CSK to the final in 2008.



Dhoni leading CSK in the final in 2023.



The longevity of the great man. pic.twitter.com/QzY3IcPXF7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 23, 2023

Congratulations Yellow Army on another final. 10 in 16 years, MS Dhoni is an unbelievable leader. Tushar, Patirana and so many other youngsters … to extract performances from them game after game, is just an MS thing. Come on CSK, do this for MS. It will give india a lot joy. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 23, 2023

CSK, what a franchise! 🙌



Ridiculous success rate. To play 10 finals out of 14 is INSANE in a league that is as competitive as the IPL.#GTvCSK #IPL2023 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 23, 2023

He’s playing pretty much on one leg. Ices the left knee game after game, is hardly the sprinter between the wickets we’ve known him to be. Lost many a bowler to injuries. And yet manages to lead CSK to yet another IPL final. What is this MS Dhoni made of? #IPL2023 #GTvCSK — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) May 23, 2023

10 - After beating Gujarat Titans by 15 runs, @ChennaiIPL have now qualified for their 10th #IPLFinal, the outright most by any team and four more than the next best (@mipaltan - 6); CSK have reached the final in four out of the last six @IPL seasons. Supremacy.#GTvCSK #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/l4SdFqvFMz — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) May 23, 2023

"I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I'll always be there for CSK, where it's playing or something outside" - #THALA #GTvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 23, 2023

