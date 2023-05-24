It was a happy evening for the fans in Chepauk as they saw MS Dhoni once again marshall the troops in yellow expertly to their 10th final in 14 attempts in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
Four-time winners CSK posted 172-7, a total their bowlers defended as they defeated the defending champions by 15 runs. Chase-masters on any other day, Gujarat Titans succumbed for 157 in 20 overs while chasing the target on a slow track.
CSK in IPL over the years
|Season
|League stage finish
|Playoff result
|IPL 2008
|3rd
|Lost in the final
|IPL 2009
|2nd
|Lost in the semi-final
|IPL 2010
|3rd
|Champions
|IPL 2011
|2nd out of 10
|Champions
|IPL 2012
|4th out of 9
|Lost in the final
|IPL 2013
|1st out of 9
|Lost in the final
|IPL 2014
|3rd
|Won in Eliminator, Lost in Qualifier 2
|IPL 2015
|1st
|Runners-up
|IPL 2016
|Suspended
|IPL 2017
|Suspended
|IPL 2018
|2nd
|Champions
|IPL 2019
|2nd
|Lost in the final
|IPL 2020
|7th
|––
|IPL 2021
|2nd
|Champions
|IPL 2022
|9th out of 10
|IPL 2023
|2nd out of 10
|Reached final
Dhoni put up yet another captaincy masterclass, utilising his resources like only he can. Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mateesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana all picked up two wickets apiece. The former India captain brought in the squeeze through his spinners in the middle overs, moved the field around expertly, and had enough cushion in the end to close out the match.
Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway had stitched an 87-run opening partnership and that proved to be the period that allowed the most fluent period of stroke-making. During the chase, Rashid Khan gave a scare, scoring 30 off 16, before he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande in the nineteenth over.
Gujarat will have another shot at making the final, which is on May 28 in Ahmedabad, when they take on the winner of the second play-off between Lucknow Super Giants and five-time champions Mumbai Indians.
Here’s a look at the reactions:
More to follow...