PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi came through tricky opening round fixtures in contrasting fashion on Wednesday at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur.

While Srikanth came through in straight games 21-12, 21-16 against Toma Junior Popov of France, Sindhu was taken to the distance by Denmark’s Line Christophersen 21-13, 17-21, 21-18 in a gruelling affair.

Earlier in the day, Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out in the first round to top seed Akane Yamaguchi. The Japanese shuttler won 21-17, 21-12. And shortly after, Ashmita Chaliha went down in straight games against fourth seed Han Yue of China, 21-17, 21-7.

Smooth sailing for Srikanth, anything but for Sindhu

Srikanth started off well in the opening game against the tall Frenchman who has troubled him in the past (2-1 head-to-head). But it was the Indian who took charge in the early proceedings and kept Popov at bay for most of the opening game. The second game saw Popov take momentum at the mid-way interval but Srikanth came back well to close it out in straight games.

Srikanth is in the top quarter of the draw where Viktor Axelsen has withdrawn. He will take on India Open champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the second round.

For Sindhu, the start was solid enough as she took the lead in the match without any need for flashy badminton. But the second game saw Christophersen up the pace and constantly trouble Sindhu with her drop shots. The Indian did well to come back from a deficit and make it 17-17 but the Danish world No 33 pulled ahead with four straight points to force the decider.

The third game saw Sindhu open up an early lead but Christophersen once again fought back and lead at the final change of ends, even going 16-13 at one stage. But as her errors started to mount, Sindhu regained some control to prevail in a nervy affair and let out a huge roar at the end.

Sindhu improved her H2H to 5-0 against the Dane and will face Japan’s Aya Ohori next against who she has a 12-0 H2H.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy starts his campaign off with a massive challenge, taking on Chou Tien Chen for the second time in two weeks. The Chinese Taipei star, who leads 6-3 on the head-to-head, defeated Prannoy in straight games in the Group C match at Sudirman Cup.

Lakshya Sen too has a tough test, starting off once again as he did at the Asia Championships, with a first-round battle against former world champion Loh Kean Yew. Sen leads 4-3 on the H2H against the Singaporean.

PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2023 presented by DAIHATSU

MS - R32

21 21 🇮🇳KIDAMBI Srikanth🏅

12 16 🇫🇷Toma Junior POPOV



🕚 in 37 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 24, 2023

PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2023 presented by DAIHATSU

WS - R32

21 17 21 🇮🇳PUSARLA V. Sindhu🥇



13 21 18 🇩🇰Line CHRISTOPHERSEN



🕚 in 62 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 24, 2023

PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2023 presented by DAIHATSU

WS - R32

21 21 🇨🇳HAN Yue🏅

17 7 🇮🇳Ashmita CHALIHA



🕚 in 30 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 24, 2023

PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2023 presented by DAIHATSU

WS - R32

21 21 🇯🇵Akane YAMAGUCHI🏅

17 12 🇮🇳AAKARSHI KASHYAP



🕚 in 34 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 24, 2023

This report will be updated through the day.

More information on how the matches panned out here in a Twitter thread.