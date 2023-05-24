IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG vs MI live updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green fall in one over
Follow all the updates from the Eliminator as LSG take on MI in Chennai.
Live updates
MI 131/4 after 15 overs: Another 5-run over and this will be music to Krunal’s ears. LSG have pulled things back big time in the last few overs. David tries to go big against Bishnoi but cannot get the elevation or the power.
Bishnoi after the break.
MI 126/4 after 14 overs: Apart from that Tilak six, the wickets have put a brake on MI’s scoring for sure. Thakur with another good over. Timeout taken.
MI 121/4 after 13 overs: Krunal has been expensive today but he finishes with a tidy over, just 5 off it. 4-0-38-0 his figures.
MI 116/4 after 12 overs: huge hit by Tilak for a six off Bishnoi. MI seem keen to keep going here. It will be interesting to see what they do with their Impact Player here though. Surely they need a batter in if and when one of these two fall?
WICKET! 10.6: Cameron Green 41(23) b Naveen-ul-Haq What an over! Potentially match-winning stuff this by the Afghan pacer. Another slower-ball, through the gate. MI 105/4
WICKET! 10.4: Suryakumar Yadav 33(20) ct Krishnappa Gowtham b Naveen-ul-Haq Two huge wickets for Naveen today, who is more than doing his job here for the side. Slower ball deceives SKY and he is out caught at long off. MI 104/3
MI 98/2 after 10 overs: A four to start that Bishnoi over but the young spinner finishes it off well. Not too expensive. MI still going strong.
MI 89/2 after 9 overs: Suryakumar with a six into the 2nd tier at Chepauk and Green says, he can do that too. Two massive hits! Expensive over from Mohsin. On a pitch where spinners are extracting help every now and then, this is a very good scoring rate.
MI 75/2 after 8 overs: Solid first over from Bishnoi, just five off it.
MI 70/2 after 7 overs: Mohsin in to the attack. A four for Green in that over.
MI 62/2 after 6 overs: BIG OVER! Three fours for Green in that Krunal over. MI have lost their openers Rohit and Ishan but it’s been a good start scoring-rate wise. Two of MI’s centurions this season (Green and SKY) in the middle and both already looking in good touch.
MI 46/2 after 5 overs: A SURYA SPECIAL! Short ball at his ribs, and it is scooped straight behind for a six over the keeper’s head. What even can one say!
WICKET! 4.2: Ishan Kishan 15(12) ct Nicholas Pooran b Yash Thakur And the good start is suddenly looking not so bright. Extra bounce from Thakur and the outside edge is taken by the keeper. MI in early trouble and SKY needs to play a big hand, MI 38/2
Spin kept aside for now. Yash Thakur from the other end.
MI 38/1 after 4 overs: A superb late cut for four by Green, there is a streaky four to follow. Keep going in the powerplay seems to be the plan.
Cameron Green in, fresh from his century:
IPL 2023: Cameron Green’s century helps MI to yet another 200-plus run-chase – ‘Special knock’
WICKET! 3.2: Rohit Sharma 11(10) ct Ayush Badoni b Naveen-ul-Haq Rohit gives the charge but the lofted drive is straight to the fielder at cover. Good intent, poor execution. Been the story for Rohit season for the most part. MI 30/1
MI 29/0 after 3 overs: Spin taken to the cleaners! Rohit with a huge six to start that Krunal over. Then a sweep, after that a streaky four byes follows.
MI 13/0 after 2 overs: Spin from both ends by LSG. Gowtham from the other end. Ishan with a couple of fours there.
MI 5/0 after 1 over: A late cut by Ishan for a first-ball four but Krunal finishes the over with four dot balls.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the middle. Krunal Pandya will start off.
7.25 pm: Good news for MI fans, is that Tilak Verma is back in the first XI. But it remains to be seen how MI use their impact sub. A little confusing to see their batting XI.
Here’s a look at the LSG and MI lineups including the subs (no QdK in the entire squad):
Team news
The one change that MI has been making is either Kumar or Shokeen, today the latter plays. Interestingly, no Kyle Mayers and Qdk for LSG.
MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
LSG XI: Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan
TOSS
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and MI will be batting first
Head-to-head: MI have lost all three matches against LSG so far... but so had CSK against GT last night.
6.50 pm: This match could well have been LSG vs RCB... Gambhir vs Kohli again. But for Gill’s century that knocked out RCB and brought MI into the playoffs.
A quick recall...
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100% of match fees for spat – here’s what happened
6.45 pm: Both MI and LSG have come to Chennai before this season, and both lost their matches against CSK.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League. The second playoff match of IPL 2023 features Krunal Pandya’s Lucknow Super Giants and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.
On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings booked their place in the final with a 15-run win over defending champions Gujarat Titans. GT will today find out who they will face in the second qualifier. Hardik will watch on as his brother Krunal and former captain Rohit’s teams battle it out in Chennai.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|GT
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0.809
|20
|CSK
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0.652
|17
|LSG
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0.284
|17
|MI
|14
|8
|6
|0
|-0.044
|16
|RR
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0.148
|14
|RCB
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0.135
|14
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.239
|12
|PBKS
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.304
|12
|DC
|14
|5
|9
|0
|-0.808
|10
|SRH
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.590
|8
Screenshots / photos in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / IPL