Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep was left ‘devastated’ after the hearing for alleged doping was delayed again by the International Tennis Federation.

In football, Rodrygo scored the winner for Real Madrid in the match against Rayo Vallecano, and raise a fist in support of Vinicuis Junior, who has been subject to racist chanting.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, Brighton hold champions Manchester City to a draw to book their spot in the Europa League next season.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 25 May, 2023:

Halep’s hearing delayed again



Former world No 1 Simona Halep on Wednesday said her doping hearing, scheduled for this weekend, had been postponed for a third time by the International Tennis Federation.

The Romanian was provisionally suspended last October after testing positive for the banned substance roxadustat and was charged with a separate second anti-doping breach last week “relating to irregularities in her athlete biological passport”.

Halep previously complained that the ITF cancelled hearings set for February and March.

“Once again, tonight, I am devastated,” she said in a post on social media.

“The ITF International Tennis Integrity Agency has once again, for the third time postponed my hearing one month later...

“I have asked, as the rules of anti-doping state it, for a quick hearing: this is my right, it is written in the rules.”

The 31-year-old has claimed that experts found she had accidentally taken a contaminated supplement.

Halep had climbed back into the world’s top 10 before she was suspended having dropped out of the top 20 in 2020 following injury problems.

But the two-time Grand Slam champion is set to tumble further from her current mark of 34th as she waits to find out when she can return.

“Not only they are killing my reputation, but also me as a professional player, and I don’t even talk about the consequences on my mental health,” Halep added.

“This disrespect of the rules by the ITF regarding the fast hearing I am entitled to have, is so disrespectful to me that I have no more words...

“’Justice delayed is justice denied.’”

Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano



Rodrygo struck a late winner for Real Madrid in a 2-1 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday and raised his fist into the air in a nod to team-mate Vinicius Junior.

Brazilian winger Vinicius received racist abuse against Valencia on Sunday, but was watching on from the president’s box because of a knee problem.

Rodrygo struck in the 89th minute to send Madrid second and bowed his head while lifting his fist in a “Black Power” salute.

Karim Benzema sent Madrid into the lead in the first half before Raul de Tomas equalised for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Rodrygo deciding the game in the final stages.

The win sent Real Madrid second, a point above rivals Atletico Madrid, who drew 3-3 at Getafe later on Wednesday.

Vinicius was not present on the pitch but was not far from the players’ thoughts, as Madrid lined up before the game wearing his number 20 shirt as a gesture of support.

The forward was sent off against Valencia and although the card was revoked on Tuesday night, he was not able to recover from his knee issue to play.

It was the first time Madrid have played since the abuse occurred and many sports stars and other significant figures across the world have offered Vinicius their support.

Supporters chanted his name after 20 minutes and a banner in one stand read “We are all Vinicius, enough already!”

“I think everyone in football, not just in football, in all of sport, the whole world, (is reacting to) these actions, they should not be allowed,” Madrid defender Dani Carvajal told Movistar after the game.

“We have to all improve, try to make this not happen, because in the end it’s not fair.”

“Somos o que quisermos ser, não o que eles permitem.”



Hoje foi por você, irmão. Estamos juntos nessa luta! @vinijr 🖤✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/ujr0DlP6T1 — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) May 24, 2023

Brighton hold Manchester City



Pep Guardiola praised his Manchester City players for shrugging off their hangovers after clinching the Premier League title with a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Wednesday to stretch an unbeaten run to 25 matches.

A point was also enough for the Seagulls to guarantee they will finish sixth in the table and secure a place in the Europa League next season.

Phil Foden fired the English champions in front, but Brighton were well worthy of the point given to them by Julio Enciso’s stunning long-range strike.

“We were humble and run a lot. That is why we are the champions for many years, these players showed something special,” Guardiola said.

The Spaniard heaped praise on Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi pre-match, hailing the Italian as one of the most influential managers of the last 20 years.

The City coach showed his respect by restoring a number of star names to his side that missed Sunday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea to toast a fourth league title in five years.

Erling Haaland returned among six changes and could have had a seventh hat-trick of the season inside half an hour.

The towering Norwegian headed over Foden’s inviting cross on five minutes.

Haaland then had a poor touch to blame for not beating Jason Steele when clean through on goal.

At the third time of asking he took no chances as Haaland unselfishly squared with just Steele to beat for Foden to convert his 15th goal of the season.

But after a slow start, Brighton soon began to live up to Guardiola’s billing as the champions were rocked back on their heels.

“In every situation, even when the situation was difficult, we didn’t lose our style,” said De Zerbi.

There was no stopping Enciso’s leveller when it did come as the Paraguayan picked up Levi Colwill’s pass and smashed an effort into the top corner for his first goal at the Amex.

With text inputs from AFP

Updated through the day