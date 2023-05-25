India’s campaign at the World Table Tennis Championship ended on Wednesday with Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath losing their respective matches in South Africa.

In the women’s singles Round of 32 match, Batra lost a seven-game thriller 11-6, 10-12, 9-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9, 3-11 to world No 13 Adriana Diaz. In the women’s doubles Round of 16 match, Batra and Kamath lost in straight games to Japan’s world no 2 Hina Hiyata and Mima Ito.

In a repeat of the men’s doubles final from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sharath and Sathiyan lost to England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 11-8, 8-11, 12-14, 10-12 in the Round of 16.