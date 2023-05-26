Malaysia Masters Super 500, quarterfinals live: Srikanth in action against Adinata
Follow updates of India’s quarterfinal matches in Kuala Lumpur
Follow Scroll.in’s full badminton coverage here.
Court 2 (Prannoy) and Court 3 (Srikanth) are BWF TV YouTube, Court 1 (Sindhu) is on JioCinema.
Live updates
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth under pressure defensively but the error comes from Adinata and the Indian takes the lead in this match. All signs point to an even more competitive second game though, let’s see.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-20 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth with four game points.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 15-19 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth wins another high-quality rally. Closing in on the lead.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 14-18 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth needed that point.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 14-17 Srikanth Kidambi: Sensational rally! Srikanth with all the attacking work early on, but Adinata keeps the shuttle in play. Then Srikanth with a dive, but the Indonesian is on hand to put the follow up away. Super run for the youngster.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 13-17 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth staying in the lead but starting to make a few more errors than he had so far.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 9-15 Srikanth Kidambi: The Indian’s radar is on point so far. Some fine angles with his smashes.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 7-11 Srikanth Kidambi: The 21-year-old won the SEA Games gold this year beating Chico Wardoyo and you can see why he is rated highly. Some gorgeous shot-making from him too so far, it’s been a fun contest.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 5-10 Srikanth Kidambi: Adinata is coming up with a good winner here and there but Srikanth has made the more consistent start. The Indian’s game has so far been quite clean. No warming up needed unlike his clash against Vitidsarn.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 3-6 Srikanth Kidambi: Couple of nice winners from Adinata early on but Srikanth is getting his foot into this match. Into a handy lead on a run of 5 straight points.
MS QF, Christian Adinata vs Srikanth Kidambi: First up, it’s world No 57 Adinata (qualifier) vs Srikanth. Here’s how the two shuttlers got to this point. (First meeting today).
Before we look ahead to today’s action, in case you missed it yesterday:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton on BWF World Tour.
Today our attention is on Malaysia Masters, a Super 500 event on the World Tour. Quarterfinals action and there are three Indian matches to keep an eye on.
On Thursday, Srikanth Kidambi, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy produced memorable wins in their respective round of 16 matches to make it this far.
Prannoy defeated All England champion Li Shi Feng of China with a superb come-from-behind victory by 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in Round of 16. He will face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.
Sindhu got the better of Aya Ohori of Japan 21-16, 21-11 in 40 minutes to improve her Head-to-Head against the left-hander to 13-0. She will lock horns today against China’s Zhang Yi Man.
Srikanth got the better of world no. 5 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in straight games 21-19, 21-19 in Round of 16 match to join Prannoy and Sindhu in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.
He will face Indonesia’s Christian Adinata.
India’s matches today:
MS: Christian Adinata vs Kidambi Srikanth
MS: Kenta Nishimoto vs HS Prannoy
WS: PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man
Screenshots in the blog via BWF TV / Tournament Software / Viacom18