The Delhi Police on Sunday detained several wrestlers including Olympic medallists as well as dozens of their supporters as they attempted to march to the new parliament in New Delhi.
A group of wrestlers had been holding a sit-in since last month demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India chief, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.
On Sunday, the wrestlers attempted to march to India’s new parliament as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they were stopped by hundreds of police personnel.
Among those detained and hauled away were Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia nd two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat.
Here’s a look at the wrestlers’ march towards parliament and the scuffle during the arrests.
(Text inputs and photos by AFP)