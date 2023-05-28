IPL 2023, Final, CSK vs GT live updates: Scores, stats, reactions and more
Follow updates of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Live updates
7:07 pm: This is also Ambati Rayudu’s last IPL match. A career comprising 4329 runs in 203 matches, it is going to be curtains for the middle-order batter.
6:57 pm: Some bad news from Ahmedabad. It’s pouring at the moment and the toss is delayed.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 final as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans.
Around the business end of the tournament, Robin Uthappa had pointed out what makes CSK and GT tick and it was largely the team environment and the support they provided to its players in all situations. It is no surprise, then, that these two teams are the last two standing after this two-month-long tournament.
Will Chennai Super Kings get their hands on the trophy for the record-equalling fifth time or will defending champions Gujarat Titans do it twice in a row?
