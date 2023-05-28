IPL 2023 Watch highlights: HS Prannoy clinches Malaysia Masters with superb win over Weng Hong Yang HS Prannoy became the first Indian men’s singles shuttler to clinch the Malaysia Masters title on Sunday as he defeated China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago HS Prannoy after the victory | BAI Media Prannoy H. S. 🇮🇳 clashes against Weng Hong Yang 🇨🇳.#BWFWorldTour #MalaysiaMasters2023 pic.twitter.com/plC7InOw77— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 28, 2023 Also read:Malaysia Masters Super 500 final as it happened: HS Prannoy clinches his first BWF World Tour title We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. HS Prannoy Malaysia Masters Badminton Weng Hong Yang India China BWF World Tour