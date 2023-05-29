The Delhi Police on Sunday booked wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat and others for rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, PTI reported.

The charges came hours after the wrestlers were detained by the police as they were attempting to march to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Visuals from the site showed the wrestlers trying to breach the barricades that had been put up to prevent them from reaching the new Parliament. The wrestlers and the police were also seen jostling with each other.

Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat pic.twitter.com/xjs0xkCFki — Vinay Siwach (@siwachvinay) May 28, 2023

The Delhi Police had also removed mats, tents and hoardings set up by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

The athletes have been holding a sit-in protest at the site for more than a month demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India. Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, has been accused of sexually harassing seven wrestlers, including a minor.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police said that 700 people were detained across the national capital. Of these 109 were held during the scuffle at Jantar Mantar. The wrestlers were released later in the evening, according to PTI.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak alleged that the protesters ignored repeated warnings and “wrestled” with police officials.

“Today was an important day for the country as the new Parliament building was to be inaugurated and despite warnings and repeatedly urging protesters at Jantar Mantar to not march beyond the protest site, they continued to do so,” he said. “The behaviour of the wrestlers was highly irresponsible.”

Pathak said besides the wrestlers, a first information report was also registered against the organisers of the protest.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

He also added that the wrestlers will not be allowed to continue with their protest at Jantar Mantar, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Earlier they [the wrestlers] did not have written permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, but we were agreeing to their wishes,” Pathak said. “Now, that has been withdrawn because of their conduct.”

Meanwhile, Phogat said that it had taken seven days for the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Bhushan, while the protestors were booked within seven hours.

“Has dictatorship begun in this country?” the wrestler asked. “The whole world is watching how the government is treating its citizens. A new history is being written.”

Punia, after being released, said that he will meet other wrestlers to decide the next step.

“Going back home is not an option,” he said. “I will meet the rest of the wrestlers and we will decide what needs to be done next.”