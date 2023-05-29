Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri were among the sportspersons who condemned the detention of the Indian wrestlers in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Indian police dragged away and detained the protesting wrestlers and dozens of others as they tried to march to Parliament demanding the arrest of the sport’s federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Among those detained by police and hauled away into buses were Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. One video posted on social media by Malik showed police dragging away screaming protesters.

“The goon who sexually exploits, Brij Bhushan, is sitting in Parliament and we are being dragged on the road. Sad day for Indian sports,” Malik tweeted.

In addition to Chopra and Chhetri, former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Manoj Tiwary, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh and Paralympics athlete Sharad Kumar also extended their support to the wrestlers.

Here is a look at their tweets:

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023

Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn’t the way to treat anyone.

I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 28, 2023

Surely seeing champions of India arrested while the person many accused of sexual harassment of minor is in parliament is outrageous.

Wonder what message goes out to other athletes.

Need leaders to stand up for what is right.

This is why you keep sports away from politics

🇮🇳 — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) May 29, 2023

Their accusation is against a man with a criminal background, and because he is an MP with the ruling party - a man of power - our solution is to forcefully silence their protests, hurt them and arrest those standing by their side, instead of taking action against the accused? — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) May 28, 2023

I’m so sad to see the visuals of our Athletes…. Please solve this ASAP 🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 28, 2023

We shall overcome. https://t.co/7fqQJ2jxKD — Sharad Kumar PLY (@sharad_kumar01) May 28, 2023

Ek taraf naye sansad ka program ho raha hai dusri taraf olympic medalist Pahlwano ko hirasat me liya ja rha hai Waah re democracy 🥱 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) May 28, 2023

Aaj meri bari hai kal teri hogi..numbar sabka aaya ga 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tL8m4ZerHb — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) May 28, 2023

Shameful and deplorable! Dialogue not danda is the way to resolve this. Sportspersons of our country are being shown their true standing… win medals and get this treatment if you ask for justice. #WrestlersProtest https://t.co/G23tUyBHk1 — Vishal Uppal (@bigvish10) May 29, 2023

In an escalation of the month-old standoff, police also cleared the site in central New Delhi where the wrestlers had been camped out while calling for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh.

The wrestlers attempted to march to India’s new parliament on Sunday just as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they were halted by some of the hundreds of police on duty for the event.

Police also removed tents and other items from the site where the protesters have been camped out.

Security in the nation’s capital was tightened ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament building by Modi. Personnel also stood guard on the borders of New Delhi after a group of farmers attempted to enter the city to support the protesting wrestlers.

With inputs from AFP