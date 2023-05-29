Former India batter and Chennai Super Kings mainstay Ambati Rayudu stated on Sunday that the Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans here will be his last game in the tournament.

He had played 203 IPL games before Sunday’s final, amassing 4,329 runs at a strike rate of 127 with 22 half-centuries and a century. Rayudu, who retired from international cricket after being snubbed for the 2019 World Cup in England, announced his retirement from domestic cricket a few years ago, only to withdraw his decision later.

However, in the tweet announcing his retirement, the 38-year-old stated that there will be no U-turn this time around, after scoring 139 runs in 15 games this season. He wrote: “2 great teams mi nd(sic) csk, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl. i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u turn.”

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023

Rayudu has been a key member of the CSK squad since 2018, having previously played for the Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2017. Rayudu will leave the IPL as the second-most successful player, having won five titles with the Mumbai Indians and CSK.

Batting and fielding stats for Rayudu YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 203 33 4329 100* 28.29 3401 127.29 1 22 358 171 64 2 2023 15 2 139 27* 15.44 105 132.38 0 0 9 7 2 0 2022 13 0 274 78 24.91 224 122.32 0 1 25 15 4 0 2021 16 4 257 72* 28.55 170 151.17 0 2 16 17 2 0 2020 12 2 359 71 39.88 282 127.30 0 1 30 12 3 0 2019 17 5 282 57 23.50 303 93.06 0 1 20 7 6 0 2018 16 2 602 100* 43.00 402 149.75 1 3 53 34 2 0 2017 5 0 91 63 18.20 78 116.66 0 1 7 3 3 0 2016 13 1 334 65 30.36 278 120.14 0 2 28 12 4 0 2015 15 5 281 53* 31.22 193 145.59 0 1 18 16 9 0 2014 15 0 361 68 25.78 287 125.78 0 2 31 8 6 0 2013 19 3 265 37 18.92 231 114.71 0 0 22 4 8 0 2012 17 6 333 81* 37.00 252 132.14 0 2 21 14 2 0 2011 16 2 395 63* 28.21 350 112.85 0 4 44 9 7 1 2010 14 1 356 55* 27.38 246 144.71 0 2 34 13 6 1 via iplt20.com

Here’s a look at the reactions to his retirement:

My brother,you deserve every accolade that comes your way!! I’ve admired you since we were 10 and have always been a huge fan of your batting and attitude. I wish only the best that life can offer you my brother! We gotta celebrate you with some Biryani&drinks! @RayuduAmbati 🤗♥️ — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 28, 2023

Happy Retirement brotherman @RayuduAmbati. It has been an honor to share the field with you & get to know you both on and off-field. Your immense contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark that will never be forgotten. Wishing you the best always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jtCXYzlz8D — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 28, 2023

A legend of CSK & MI - his impact is beyond stats & numbers. pic.twitter.com/1pU69xISDe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Proper batter. Top player. Happy retirement @RayuduAmbati — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) May 28, 2023