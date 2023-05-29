IPL 2023 Final, GT vs CSK live: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha on the move
Follow updates of the final between GT and CSK.
Live updates
Half century opening stand: A 50 off 32 balls between Saha and Gill.
First sign of spin. We’ll know what the pitch has to offer here.
GT 49/0 after 5 overs: And another dropped catch by Deepak Chahar, this time a life for Saha off his own bowling. Perhaps tough on the follow through but that came at a good height. Gill with another superb shot past point for four.
GT 38/0 after 4 overs: The camera keeps panning to Chahar as Gill goes 4-4-4! The third one an absolutely brilliant punch through extra cover. Uff.
GT 24/0 after 3 overs: Wriddhiman Saha, the man with a IPL final century to his name, is on the charge! A six and two fours off Chahar. Big over for GT. Chahar’s evening gets a bit worse.
GT 8/0 after 2 overs: What have you done?! Good field placement from CSK to have the fielder square at short fine, Shubman Gill finds Deepak Chahar with a flick... dropped on 3. Potentially match-changing moment.
GT 4/0 after 1 over: Pace is lower than typical for Chahar but he is accurate as he usually is, and there is that hint of swing for him. Brought one back to Saha, that nearly beat him.
7.33 pm: Deepak Chahar pulled up a little bit after the match-winning catch against GT in Chennai... and his run-up here suggests all is not well with him perhaps. Definitely not a good flow.
Deepak Chahar has the ball in hand. The red-hot Shubman Gill is the man to watch out for. Saha is on strike.
CSK's top-three bowlers
|Player
|Inns
|Wkts
|SR
|Tushar Deshpande
|15
|21
|15.09
|Ravindra Jadeja
|15
|19
|16.73
|Matheesha Pathirana
|11
|17
|14.94
Do CSK dare to dream? “It’s really hard not to look too far ahead and dream of winning it again,” Chennai coach Stephen Fleming told reporters.
“You got to stay very present of what you are going to do against Gujarat, an excellent side, most consistent side throughout the competition. We can’t afford to dream too much.”
Time for the Indian national anthem
GT bowling strength: The top-three wicket-takers in the tournament this year are all from GT. CSK have to negotiate the Shami threat.
GT's top three bowlers
|Player
|Inns
|Wkts
|SR
|Mohammad Shami
|16
|28
|13.28
|Rashid Khan
|16
|27
|14.22
|Mohit Sharma
|13
|24
|10.29
Team news
CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
GT XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
More from MS Dhoni (via @ChennaiIPL): Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully we can entertain them. Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here
7.05 pm: MS Dhoni says they’ll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Nice of him to briefly mention the difficulties the fans might have faced. And surprise surprise surprise, he says no changes to squad.
Interesting from Hardik: “I would have bowled first as well, but my heart was telling me to bat, so I don’t mind losing the toss”
TOSS
MS Dhoni wins the toss. CSK choose to bowl.
6.57 pm: A pre-final performance going on. Apologies to the fans who have gone to the stadium...but it will be quite something if there is rain later in the night and there is no time to complete it today, when there was all the time for this pre-match stuff. (Another thing I don’t quite get, is if there are predictions for rain later in the night, why not try and start the match a bit earlier. Cricket’s rigidity...)
6.51 pm: Here’s a look at the top five run-getters from each side
GT
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|SR
|100
|50
|Shubman Gill
|16
|851
|156.43
|3
|4
|Hardik Pandya
|14
|325
|134.85
|0
|2
|Wriddhiman Saha
|16
|317
|127.82
|0
|1
|Vijay Shankar
|10
|301
|160.10
|0
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|7
|266
|127.27
|0
|2
CSK
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|SR
|100
|50
|Devon Conway
|14
|625
|137.06
|0
|6
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|14
|564
|146.87
|0
|4
|Shivam Dube
|13
|386
|158.84
|0
|3
|Ajinkya Rahane
|10
|299
|169.88
|0
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja
|11
|175
|137.79
|0
|0
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 final as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans.
It’s a Monday final. IPL Final of the 2023 edition involving Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans was rescheduled to the reserve day, due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad.
The BCCI have said that fans who had their tickets for the IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th. But apparently only physical tickets for some reason. A strange thing in 2023. But hey, when have the fans been at the forefront of cricketing decisions in India? It’s just how things roll here. Take fans for granted, because if 10 get upset and decide it’s not worth it to watch cricket in stadiums, 100 more will be ready to take their place.
Right then, a good cricket match to watch for whoever makes it in today, hopefully.
