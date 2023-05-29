IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni shows off lightning-fast reflexes to stump Shubman Gill MS Dhoni came up with a blink-and-you-miss-it stumping to get rid of the in-form Shubman Gill off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling. Scroll Staff An hour ago MS Dhoni stumps Shubman Gill in the IPL Final | Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL Lightning fast MSD! ⚡️ ⚡️How about that for a glovework 👌 👌Big breakthrough for @ChennaiIPL as @imjadeja strikes! 👍 👍#GT lose Shubman Gill. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/WsYLvLrRhp #TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/iaaPHQFNsy— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023 IPL 2023 Final, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings live updates: Hardik Pandya’s GT vs MS Dhoni’s CSK We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. MS Dhoni Shubman Gill Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket