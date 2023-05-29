B Sai Sudharsan played one of the best knocks in Indian Premier League final history after his whirlwind knock of 96 runs in 47 balls propelled the Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Monday.
The 21-year-old, born in Chennai, started slow but ended his innings with a strike-rate of 195. What made this knock even more special was that Sudharsan scored 60 of his 96 runs in his final 20 balls.
Defending champions GT were put to bat by CSK captain MS Dhoni and got off to a strong start with the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha putting up 67 runs in seven over. After Dhoni got rid Gill with some stunning piece of glove-work, Saha put up 64 runs with Sudharsan and also brought up his first fifty in the IPL.
After Saha was dismissed in the 14th over, Sudharsan took over bringing up his first IPL fifty before missing out on a chance to become the third batter to score a century in an IPL final.
