B Sai Sudharsan played one of the best knocks in Indian Premier League final history after his whirlwind knock of 96 runs in 47 balls propelled the Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The 21-year-old, born in Chennai, started slow but ended his innings with a strike-rate of 195. What made this knock even more special was that Sudharsan scored 60 of his 96 runs in his final 20 balls.

Defending champions GT were put to bat by CSK captain MS Dhoni and got off to a strong start with the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha putting up 67 runs in seven over. After Dhoni got rid Gill with some stunning piece of glove-work, Saha put up 64 runs with Sudharsan and also brought up his first fifty in the IPL.

After Saha was dismissed in the 14th over, Sudharsan took over bringing up his first IPL fifty before missing out on a chance to become the third batter to score a century in an IPL final.

Here’s a look at the reactions to Sudharsan’s knock:

Sai Sudarshan from Alwarpet cc to Jolly Rovers cc to Tamil Nadu cricket team took 3 years. Where next?

Well done GT on picking him at base price .👏👏#properplayer #CSKvsGT #IPL2023 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 29, 2023

Sai Sudharsan pleaseeeee👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 29, 2023

Sai Sudarshan never played an ipl inning with 150+ strike rate. What an occasion to do so 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 29, 2023

Retired out in the last game, Sai Sudharsan has come up with something special today. When he played 2 dots, he looked ready to give it up, but Hardik told him to relax. 2 6s in that over, and there was no looking back..superb! #CSKvGT #IPL2023Finals — Hemant (@hemantbuch) May 29, 2023

Sai Sudarsan is the best TN Batsman currently #CSKvGT #IPL2023Final — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 29, 2023

A brilliant recovery and innings from Sai Sudharsan, at point of my suggestion he was 20 runs off 17 balls at 12th over! #wellplayed — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 29, 2023

96* - @sais_1509 (96*) has registered the highest knock by an uncapped player in an @IPL #Final game surpassing the previous record held by Manish Pandey (94 in the 2014 season). Explosive. #TATAIPL #IPL2023 #CSKvGT — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) May 29, 2023

Skipper Hardik Pandya is so so proud of Sai Sudarshan right now.❤️❤️💙💙 #IPL2023Final #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/EOEOUR8nKI — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 29, 2023

What an inning this has been! @sais_1509 played phenomenally tonight. Would have loved to see him get a 100 but well played at the big stage 👏🏾 #CSKvGT #IPLFinals — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 29, 2023

Junior Super King 😢 pic.twitter.com/Syytu8sVzn — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) May 29, 2023

Oldest to score a fifty in an IPL Final:

Wriddhiman Saha - Tonight (38 yrs 217 days)



2nd youngest to score a fifty in an IPL Final:

Sai Sudharsan - Tonight (21 yrs 226 days)#GTvsCSK #CSKvGT #IPL2023 #IPL2023Finals #IPL — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 29, 2023

Sai went on to convert 10(12) to 96(47). 86 in the next 35 with him facing enough deliveries of Pathirana at death. One of the best knocks of the season. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 29, 2023

B Sai Sudharsan in beast mode! Some acceleration that from 20 off 17 after 11 overs. Scintillating strokeplay to seemingly bat CSK out of #IPL2023Finals. One of those days where the demerit of ‘retiring out’ dismissal comes into focus. #CSKvGT #IPL2023 — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) May 29, 2023

Sai Sudharsan was on 6 off 9, then on 23 off 19, before he slog-swept Ravi Jadeja's penultimate ball for six over midwicket. After that, he monstered 73 off 28. Remarkable exhibition of hitting. #GTvsCSK — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) May 29, 2023

Jeez! This is some acceleration from Sai! — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) May 29, 2023