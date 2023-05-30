With 10 needed of two balls, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four as Chennai Super Kings edged out Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

MS Dhoni and CSK have now equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of the most titles in the league so far after 16 completed seasons.

Chennai chased down their revised target of 171 in 15 overs with five wickets to spare in a rain-hit IPL final which went past 1.30 am local time on a reserve day following a washout on Sunday.

List of IPL winners and runners-up

Season  Winners  Final  Venue 
2008  Rajasthan Royals  Chennai Super Kings  DY Patil Stadium 
2009  Deccan Chargers  Royal Challengers Bangalore  Wanderers Stadium 
2010  Chennai Super Kings  Mumbai Indians  DY Patil Stadium 
2011  Chennai Super Kings  Royal Challengers Bangalore  MA Chidambaram Stadium 
2012  Kolkata Knight Riders  Chennai Super Kings  MA Chidambaram Stadium 
2013  Mumbai Indians  Chennai Super Kings  Eden Gardens 
2014  Kolkata Knight Riders  Kings XI Punjab  M Chinnaswamy Stadium 
2015  Mumbai Indians  Chennai Super Kings  Eden Gardens 
2016  Sunrisers Hyderabad  Royal Challengers Bangalore  M Chinnaswamy Stadium 
2017  Mumbai Indians  Rising Pune Supergiant  Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 
2018  Chennai Super Kings  Sunrisers Hyderabad  Wankhede Stadium 
2019  Mumbai Indians  Chennai Super Kings  Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 
2020  Mumbai Indians  Delhi Capitals  Dubai International Cricket Stadium 
2021  Chennai Super Kings  Kolkata Knight Riders  Dubai International Cricket Stadium
2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Narendra Modi Stadium
2023 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium

MI and CSK are now joint top with five titles while GT missed a chance to go back-to-back. That meant KKR remain the only other side apart from MI and CSK to win more than one title.

Most IPL titles

Team  Title(s)  Editions won 
Mumbai Indians  2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 
Chennai Super Kings  2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders  2012, 2014 
Gujarat Titans 1 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad  2016 
Deccan Chargers 2009 
Rajasthan Royals  2008 

More to follow