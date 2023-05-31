India’s Kiran George claimed the biggest win of his career yet after beating China’s world No 9 Shi Yu Qi in the first round of men’s singles action at the Thailand Open Super 500 in Bangkok on Wednesday. It was the Indian shuttler’s first win against a top 10 player on tbe international circuit.

Ashmita Chaliha also progressed to the round of 16, defeating compatriot Malvika Bansod. Also winning her first-round match was former world No 1 Saina Nehwal, who returned to the circuit for the first time since Orleans Masters in April.

The headliner of the day was George, the Odisha Open 2022 winner. Shi Yu Qi, the 2018 World Championships silver medallist, started the match strongly, racing to a 10-3 lead. George kept chipping at Yu Qi’s lead to stay in the game before going on a five-point run to take a 18-16 lead himself. Yu Qi fought back to tie the scores at 18-18 but George kept his cool to secure the first game 21-18.

George carried the momentum into the second game to take a 6-0 and then 11-10 lead. The pair swapped the leads after the mid-game break. But it was the former world No 2 who pulled ahead and brought up two game points at 20-17. However George once again went on a superb five-point run to clinch the match 21-18, 22-20. The Indian, ranked world No 59, had a look of disbelief in his face as Yu Qi hit the shuttle into the net to hand him the win.

George had come through the qualifying rounds, registering two wins on Tuesday, including an impressive result against Korea’s Hyeok Jin Jeon.

The Indian world No 59, who came through qualifiers, defeats world No 9 Shi Yu Qi of china, in straight games to enter the 2nd round of the main draw. His first win against a top 10. Went from 17-20 to 22-20. 👏🏽https://t.co/qT5moci74Q pic.twitter.com/Ua6PAxsY7X — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 31, 2023

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth went down fighting to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the opening round. Having lost the first game 21-8, Srikanth bounced back well to win the second game 21-16. It wasn’t meant to be for the Indian as Weng, who lost the Malaysia Masters final against HS Prannoy on Sunday, clinched the third game 21-14 to set up a second-round clash against George.

It was a first-round match of two halves for Orleans Masters winner Priyanshu Rajawat against Malaysia’s Tze Yong Ng. In a testy first game, Rajawat tied 18-18 and 19-19 but could not hold his nerves to win the game. The second game was a straight-forward affair as Ng secured his place in the second round with a 21-19, 21-10 win. Rajawat would be rueing his errors in the opening game, as he was perhaps the better player in the early stages.

In all-Indian women’s singles match, Ashmita Chaliha beat Malvika Bansod 21-17, 21-14 to secure a second-round clash against former Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

Facing a qualifier in the opening round, Nehwal wasted little time in winning. She won 21-13, 21-7 against Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang in less than half an hour. Nehwal is likely to face He Bing Jiao next.

In men’s singles, B Sai Praneeth’s campaign came to an early against the hard-hitting Christo Popov of France. The Indian lost 14-21, 16-21. Also bowing out was Sameer Verma who lost in straight games against Denmark’s up and coming Magnus Johannesen 21-15, 21-15.

In women’s doubles, the sole entry from India was Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam and they bowed out in the opening round against last week’s winners Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee.

PV Sindhu, Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, and Lakshya Sen will be in action later in the day.

Sindhu is unseeded and starts off her campaign against Michelle Li of Canada, who has hit some form herself. Sindhu, however, has a strong Head-to-Head against Li, having won 9 out of their 11 meetings. Sindhu has tough draws in the coming weeks at the Singapore Open and Indonesia Open, so it would help her case if she can go all out in Bangkok.

Former champions of this event, Chirag and Satwik are the top seeds in men’s doubles, and begin this week at a new career high of world No 4. Chirag and Satwik will begin their campaign against the Danish world No 43 pair of Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard.

Lakshya, who has been searching for form in 2023. starts off against Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei.

This report will be updated through the day.