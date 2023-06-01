Sevilla won their seventh Europa League title on Wednesday night, beating Roma 4-1 on penalties as the match ended 1-1 after extra time. The Spanish team has never lost a Europa League final.

In Paris, Novak Djokovic stoked controversy earlier in the tournament after his comments about Kosovo, but cruised through his match against Marton Fucsovics to make it to the third round.

Meanwhile, Barcelona hope to start a new dynasty as they take on Wolfsburg in the women’s Champions League final.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 1 June, 2023:

Sevilla win Europa League



Sevilla found their Europa League magic formula on Wednesday, beating Roma 4-1 on penalties in Budapest to make it a perfect seven out of seven in finals in the competition.

The game finished 1-1 following extra-time after Paulo Dybala’s opener was earlier cancelled out by an own goal from Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

A bad-tempered but gripping match went to a shootout at a raucous Puskas Arena, with Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou proving the hero with two saves.

Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the winning penalty in the 2022 World Cup final, netted the decisive spot-kick after Mancini and Roger Ibanez had failed to convert for Roma.

The win is a remarkable achievement for 62-year-old Jose Luis Mendilibar, who only took over at Sevilla in March and is now celebrating his first major trophy.

“We are going to enjoy this because it has cost a lot and right now I don’t know if I will renew or not and I don’t care,” said the Spaniard, who is not certain to be at the club next season.

The veteran coach was brought in to save the club from relegation and has led them to safety as well as European glory.

“When I arrived I told the players that they were very good but that they were not mentally in the right place and that was my job,” he said.

“They have shown me in the end that they are very good.”

Defeat spells heartbreak for Roma boss Jose Mourinho, who has lost a European final for the first time after five successes.

“We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us,” said the Portuguese. “We lost a game but not dignity. I’ve never gone home prouder than today, even when I won.”

Djokovic beats Fucsovics



Novak Djokovic brushed aside the furore surrounding his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the French Open third round on Wednesday, then saying they reflected what he “stands for”.

Djokovic, who is chasing a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, came through a marathon first set against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics before prevailing 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He had scrawled the message “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” on a camera following his first-round match on Monday.

“I would say it again, but I don’t need to because you have my quotes,” said Djokovic on Wednesday.

“I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It’s something that I stand for. So that’s all

Thanasi Kokkinakis knocked 38-year-old Stan Wawrinka out of the French Open on Wednesday in a five-set rollercoaster to book a third round place at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015.

Australian world number 108 Kokkinakis came through 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in four hours and 38 minutes against the 2015 champion.

In the women’s draw, World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the French Open third round on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich.

The Australian Open champion took some time to get the measure of her opponent, who had never won a main-draw WTA match before this tournament, before wrapping up a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Sabalenka will face either Poland’s Magdalena Frech or Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in the last 32.

Barcelona face Wolfsburg in women’s Champions League final



Barcelona face Wolfsburg in the Champions League final on Saturday, aiming to assert themselves early as the decade’s dominant force in women’s football, as Lyon did in the 2010s.

The Catalan giants have both immense quality and huge support, but securing a second triumph in Eindhoven is essential to keep writing history, and prove a worthy adversary for the French side on a longer timeline.

Lyon are the reigning champions after beating Barcelona 3-1 in Turin last year, and have won six of the last seven editions, with a record eight triumphs in total.

“There was women’s football before Barcelona, and it was played here for years,” Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg remarked last season, as Barca racked up two world-record attendances at Camp Nou en route to the final.

The Norwegian forward also pointed out her side have never lost to Barcelona, so even if they conquer Wolfsburg, that issue remains.

Some Barcelona players, however, already think believe their time has begun.

“I consider myself within the successful era (already), because reaching three consecutive finals is not something we would have seen in the past,” veteran defender Marta Torrejon told reporters this week.

“With one Champions League in the bag, as I put it, let’s see what happens this Saturday.”

Explosive young forward Claudia Pina, who could play a big part for Barcelona in the coming decade, agreed, saying winning the second Champions League would be further progress.

“I hope we keep winning, I hope we win this final, but I think already, today, we’re one of the best teams in Europe and the world,” said Pina.

“We are showing it, by reaching the finals we’re reaching, and now we have to win them and, well, take a step forward.”

Barcelona have dominated within Spain, winning the last four consecutive league titles, wiping away opponents without breaking a sweat.

In May they suffered their first league defeat in almost two years – during that run they won 62 consecutive league games.

After Lyon beat Barcelona 4-1 in Budapest in the 2019 final, the already improving Catalans kicked up a further gear. They beat Chelsea in the 2021 final in Gothenburg to earn their first Champions League trophy.

This season, without injured two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas until recently, the Catalans lost only one game in Europe, a group phase match at Bayern Munich.

