Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Great Britain Live: Harmanpreet Singh and Co face table-toppers
Live updates from India’s men’s FIH Pro League match against Great Britain.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Hockey, FIH Pro League: Fit again, Tokyo hero Simranjeet Singh gunning to make up for lost time
Hockey, FIH Pro League: India coach Craig Fulton takes reigns in Europe, as Asian Games draw near
Hockey: New India men’s chief coach Craig Fulton on his short-term targets, philosophy and more
Live updates
India vs Great Britain: India are wearing black armbands today and as are the two umpires as a mark of respect for the people affected by the horrific train accident in Odisha.
India vs Great Britain, Craig Fulton: (On the train accident in Odisha) Sad, sad news. We stand united as a team and our thoughts are with the people. The main thing is to play for India today. Hopefully we can bring some light into the darkness today.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Great Britain, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in London.
India bounced back from their twin losses last week by beating Belgium 5-1 in the Pro League yesterday. Today, Harmanpreet Singh and Co face table-toppers Great Britain looking to avenge their 2-4 loss from last week.
Indian men’s squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe
India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May
India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May
India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June
India vs Great Britain, 3 June, 1700 hrs IST
India vs Netherlands, 7 June, 2300 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 8 June, 2030 hrs IST
India vs Netherlands, 10 June, 2100 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode
Match live: Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Fancode in India