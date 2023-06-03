India vs Great Britain: India are wearing black armbands today and as are the two umpires as a mark of respect for the people affected by the horrific train accident in Odisha.

India vs Great Britain, Craig Fulton: (On the train accident in Odisha) Sad, sad news. We stand united as a team and our thoughts are with the people. The main thing is to play for India today. Hopefully we can bring some light into the darkness today.

Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Great Britain, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in London.

India bounced back from their twin losses last week by beating Belgium 5-1 in the Pro League yesterday. Today, Harmanpreet Singh and Co face table-toppers Great Britain looking to avenge their 2-4 loss from last week.

Indian men’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe

India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May

India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May

India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June

India vs Great Britain, 3 June, 1700 hrs IST 

India vs Netherlands, 7 June, 2300 hrs IST 

India vs Argentina, 8 June, 2030 hrs IST

India vs Netherlands, 10 June, 2100 hrs IST

India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST 

Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode

Match live: Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Fancode in India