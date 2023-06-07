The Centre on Tuesday invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks.

India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik Bajrang Punia Punia and two-time World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting since April demanding that Singh be arrested for sexually harassing female athletes, including a minor.

Singh, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, has been booked by the Delhi Police in two cases after the Supreme Court intervened in the matter. However, he has not been arrested.

The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues.



On Tuesday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the government was willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. “I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” the sports minister tweeted.

At an event in Gwalior, Thakur later told reporters that a fair investigation will be conducted into the allegations against Singh, reported PTI.

“The government has already formed a committee,” he said. “The police are investigating the matter by registering an FIR. A chargesheet will also be filed and fair investigation will be done.”

The development came after the wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 3 at his official residence.

Punia told NDTV that the government told him and the protesters that an investigation into the case was underway. He added the protestors were told not to discuss the meeting with Shah.

“The protest movement hasn’t died down, it will continue,” Punia said. “We have been strategising on how to take it forward. The athletes aren’t satisfied with the government’s response, neither is the government agreeing to our demands.”

He said that the wrestlers will not withdraw their protest based on assurances from the government. “We had gone back in January based on the government’s assurances, but were later declared liars,” the wrestler said.

Last week, Thakur had accused the protesting wrestlers of “changing goalposts” and cautioned them to not take any step that could hurt the sport or other athletes, according to NDTV.

“The athletes themselves had said that the platform is not for doing politics,” Thakur said, referring to visits by Opposition leaders to the wrestlers’ protest site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. “But later political parties came and went and shared this platform.”

As wrestlers continue to demand Singh’s arrest, the BJP MP has remained unfazed and maintained that the allegations against him are false.

However, details of the first information reports against the politician have shown that he demanded sexual favours in exchange for professional help from at least two female wrestlers and harassed over half a dozen players.