Fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the opening round of men’s doubles at Singapore Open Super 750 event on Wednesday.

Akira Koga and Taichi Saito of Japan, the world No 24 pair, defeated the Indians 21-18 14-21 21-18 in a thrilling 68-minute battle in the men’s doubles round of 32.

Satwik-Chirag came into this match with a 1-0 Head-to-Head advantage against the Japanese duo, who had coach Tan Kim Her in their corner (the man who played a big role in the early stages of the Indians’ career as a pair). The match started with both pairs constantly changing leads. But just as Chirag-Satwik seemed like they are gaining control at 15-12, Koga-Saito pushed ahead with four straight points and held on to their lead.

The second game saw the Asian Champions bounce back strongly. Satwik-Chirag closed it out 21-14, leading for the majority of the game.

The decider was another rollercoaster affair with the Japanese pair taking a 11-9 lead into the change of ends. While the Indians once again appeared to turn things around post interval, some sensational defending by Koga and Saito saw them wrestle back control. With a little bit of help from the net cord, the Japanese pair held.

World No 5 Chirag and Satwik would have been keen to bounce back from a less than ideal outing at the Thailand Open last week. The Indian duo, however, have now suffered back-to-back early exits at the start of their Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification cycle. In Thailand, the Indians had also lost in three games against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, the former All England champions from Indonesia who were eventual runners-up last week.

In action later on Wednesday is the women’s doubles combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand when the pair face world No 28 Hong Kong’s Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam in the opening round. But a massive test awaits them next up should they win, as they will likely take on one of the in-form pairs in the world in Korea’s Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee.

On Tuesday, Priyanshu Rajawat produced yet another impressive performance against one of the top 15 players in the world when he defeated world No 15 Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Srikanth Kidambi made it to the round of 16 at the Super 750 event, while India’s top-ranked singles shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy saw their campaigns end in the opening round in Singapore.

Also progressing through on Tuesday, in men’s doubles, were MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila