ICC WTC Final, Australia vs India, Day 1 live: Siraj removes Khawaja for 0; Ashwin left out by India
Australia first innings, 54/1 after 15 overs: Yeah, Umesh and Shardul are bowling in tandem but nowhere has the control looked as good as Shami and Siraj. Warner has found four boundaries in Umesh’s second over. Sixteen runs off that over as the Labuschagne and Warne bring up a 50-run partnership.
Australia first innings, 29/1 after 12 overs: Drinks! So far, India has only claimed one wicket, but Shami and Siraj have been pretty accurate. Although there isn’t much movement so far, the varying bounce is enough to keep Labushagne and Warner on their toes. Expect India to introduce either Shardul or Umesh at this time.
Australia first innings, 22/1 after 10 overs: A maiden over to mark the end of the first 10. That was superb from Siraj, constantly troubling Labuschagne. The over ends with a huge appeal for LBW, but seems high. The atmosphere is quite incredible, it seems. It has been a fascinating first hour (nearly) of Test cricket.
Australia first innings, 18/1 after 7.1 overs: Ouch! That one rears up from good length, steep bounce at pace from Siraj and it has hit Marnus flush on his glove. Left thumb. That was really a steepler. Break in play.
Australia first innings, 16/1 after 6 overs: The first four of the day, Warner off Siraj. A bit streaky. Siraj testing Warner with the short of good length stuff.
Australia first innings, 8/1 after 5 overs: Labuschagne is the new man in. The sun starting to peek out every now and then. As many have pointed out, if India have gone with four pacers purely because of conditions at the toss, it might be a bit bizarre (could be even otherwise). Every chance that the fourth pacer will be under-utlilised. Could easily have picked the No 1 Test bowler in the world right now.
WICKET! 3.4: Usman Khawaja 0(10) ct Srikar Bharat b Mohammed Siraj And Siraj continues the knack of picking up early wickets. This is the angle that Siraj had started off well with and the fuller length along with a wobble seam does the trick. Australia 2/1
Australia first innings, 2/0 after 3 overs: First runs of the morning, punched through midwicket by Warner. But another probing Shami over round the wickets to Warner.
Australia first innings, 0/0 after 2 overs: No exaggerated movement for Siraj, but good angle to Khawaja. No runs yet.
Siraj from the other end, over the wicket to Khawaja.
Australia first innings, 0/0 after 1 over: A maiden over to start with. No surprise to see Shami go round the wicket to Warner right away. One ball that moved back in quite a bit, collected well by a diving Bharat.
Here we go. London is calling, Test cricket time.
Shami will get things going.
2.57 pm: After silence observed to honour the victims of the train accident in Odisha, the national anthems are done... and we are all set. Excitement is in the air... and India will hope, some assistance for the bowlers is in the air too.
Time for the players to walk out for the national anthems, but before that Ross Taylor brings out the ICC Test mace.
Rohit Sharma at the toss had a smile the moment Nasser Hussain asked him about his team combinations. He said, “It is tough to leave Ashwin out. He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions.”
Playing XIs
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
More team news from India is that Shardul Thakur features as the all-rounder, KS Bharat plays ahead of Ishan Kishan.
Toss news
Huge roar as Rohit Sharma calls it right. India opt to bowl. Conditions, overcast and all. Ravindra Jadeja features ahead of R Ashwin aS India opt for four pace bowlers.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of ICC World Test Championship Final, Day 1.
The World Test Championship final between Australia and India at the Oval starts Wednesday.
This week’s match marks the culmination of the second edition, with New Zealand having defeated India in the inaugural 2021 final at Southampton.
Australia and India are two of cricket’s major on and off-field powers, together with England, and the ‘Big Three’ play the majority of five-match Test series.
India coach Rahul Dravid said: “It’s something you aspire to, to be in the top two teams so you get an opportunity to play this game.”
The former India batsman added the fact New Zealand had won the first final after qualifying via the ICC’s weighted points system, was proof of how teams whose cricket economics mean they are often restricted to two-Test series, could still be competitive at Test level.
“If you play less you still have the opportunity to make it to the final, as New Zealand showed last time,” said Dravid. “Actually playing less gives you an opportunity to protect your resources.”
When India, now cricket’s financial powerhouse, won the 1983 one-day World Cup final, it transformed the format’s status in the sport’s most populous nation and with it the economy of the global game.
It was a similar story in 2007 when Indian officials’ scepticism about T20 cricket evaporated after India’s dramatic victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2007 World Twenty20 final in South Africa.
Dravid, however, was sceptical over whether a victory for India, set to be roared on by thousands of passionate fans at the Oval, the south London headquarters of county side Surrey, would have a similar effect.
“Test cricket faces unique challenges, which are not necessarily going to change as a result of one game,” he said.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Disney+Hotstar / ICC
