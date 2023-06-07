Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Netherlands Live: Harmanpreet, Reyenga score for 1-1 in first half
Live updates from India’s men’s FIH Pro League match against the Netherlands.
Live updates
Q3, India 1-1 Netherlands: Another chances goes begging! This time it is Jarmanpreet who comes in from the right and puts in a good pass. Shamsher is on his heels though and cannot move quick enough to get the touch which could have given India the lead.
Q3, India 1-1 Netherlands: Hoedemakers comes close again! From the centre of the circle, he fires in a powerful shot but it is saved well by Pathak.
Q3, India 1-1 Netherlands: Oh nearly the lead for India! Sumit drives into the circle from the right and flashes a good pass across goal. Gurjant, unmarked the far post, puts in a desperate dive but can only put the ball on the wrong side of the post.
Q3, India 1-1 Netherlands: Great play from the Dutch. Tjep Hoedemakers draws a good save from Pathak in goal after some good work by Duco Telgenkamp.
India 1-1 Netherlands, Craig Fulton: Tight game, too many turnovers. We had some opportunities which we should have taken.
Vinayakk: Half time and it is an evenly-poised contest in Eindhoven. India took the lead in Q1 but the hosts have hit back. Very entertaining for the neutrals, the coaches perhaps less so.
HT, India 1-1 Netherlands: No Jip Janssen so Boris Burkhardt steps up. His drag-flick hits Rohidas above the knee so India get the free out. And that is the last action of the half. An engaging first half of hockey.
Q2, India 1-1 Netherlands: Just over a minute left as India come away on the counter. The ball is switched from left to right quickly but Raj Kumar Paal is unable to control the ball and the Dutch spring the counter and win their first PC of the match
Q2, India 1-1 Netherlands: Lalit and De Mol Joep go for the ball and both do not see each other. Lalit clatters into a half-bent De and the Dutchman takes a blow to the side of his head. Takes a breather and is back on his feet.
Q2, India 1-1 Netherlands: Manpreet with another lovely aerial ball and find Shamsher on the right. He dribble along the goalline hoping to find a teammate close to goal but the Dutch defence ends the attack.
Q2, India 1-1 Netherlands: India unable to get on the ball so far. The Dutch looking dangerous every time they attack. Fulton’s men need to start imposing themselves.
Q2, India 1-1 Netherlands: Rohidas careless in possession and loses the ball to Koen Bijen. The Dutchman, with Dilpreet on his tail, goes the long way to get into the circle, Rohidas makes up for his error by winning back possession.
Q2, India 1-1 Netherlands: Pepijn Reyenga levels the scores! A beautiful over-head cross field ball finds Reyenga near the goal-line. The debutant brings it down, and with Akashdeep not allowed to close in, fires the ball into the bottom corner. Nothing Sreejesh could do about that. Solid response from the Dutch.
Q2, India 1-0 Netherlands: Normal service of goalkeeper rotation resumes as Sreejesh comes into replace Pathak in goal.
End of Q1, India 1-0 Netherlands: After taking their time to settle in, India end the quarter with a sustained spell in the Dutch half.
Q1, India 1-0 Netherlands: Mandeep nearly doubles the lead after being sent through by Hardik Singh. However, he sees the ball touched away by a Dutch defender just as he wound up to shoot.
Q1, India 1-0 Netherlands: Harmanpreet Singh gives India the lead! The captain comes off the bench to take the stroke and he sends Primin Blaak the wrong way to score his 17th goal of the season.
Q1, India 0-0 Netherlands: The inexperience comes out as the Dutch give away a PC. No Harmanpreet so it is Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet on the castles. At the second time of asking, Rohidas’s drag-flick is thwarted on the line, illegaly, by Reyenga. Penalty stroke for India!
Q1, India 0-0 Netherlands: The Dutch team today has a combined 472 caps. PR Sreejesh and Akashdeep Singh on the Indian bench have more than 500 between them. And yet it is the Dutch who are dictating play so far.
Q1, India 0-0 Netherlands: Harmanpreet with a cross-field overhead and find Manpreet who brings it down beautifully and smashes it goal-wards. Lalit is at hand to deflect it in goal but is beaten to the ball by a lunging Dutch defender.
Q1, India 0-0 Netherlands: The Dutch come out flying fashioning two decent chances to go ahead. India, however, stay solid.
Q1, India 0-0 Netherlands: India get the game started against a very inexperienced Dutch team featuring eight (!) debutants.
India vs Netherlands: Both teams are out on the field at the Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven. The pitch, thankfully, is green and not blue. Like last weekend, there is a minute’s silence for the victims of the tragic Odisha train accident.
India vs Netherlands, Craig Fulton: (On Europe tour so far) It is going well. The bestperformance was the response. We didn’t play well in the first game. (On his expectation from tonight) Performance first. If we get ahead, we will try and finish it like that.
India vs Netherlands: Craig Fulton ahead of Eindhoven matches – ‘Taking it one game at a time’
India coach Craig Fulton addressed the media in a virtual press conference looking back on his first four matches. Head over here to read what he had to say.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against the Netherlands, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in Eindhoven.
India embark on their final mini-tournament of the 2022-23 FIH Pro League as they take on hosts the Netherlands and Argentina in four matches over five days. Craig Fulton’s side lost the top spot in the Pro League to Great Britain but came away from the Lonon mini-tournament with one win, a shootout win and two losses in the South African’s first matches in charge.
Indian men’s squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe
India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May
India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May
India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June
India 4 (4)-(2) 4 Great Britain, 3 June
India vs Netherlands, 7 June, 2300 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 8 June, 2030 hrs IST
India vs Netherlands, 10 June, 2100 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST
