Lionel Messi will sign for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, the player said Wednesday in interviews with Spanish media, choosing the United States as his next destination over a Barcelona reunion or blockbuster deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve decided that I am going to Miami, I don’t have (the deal) 100 percent sealed or maybe there’s something left to do, but we decided to continue our path there,” Messi told Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision, reported Associated Press.

Messi: “If it had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me”, told MD. 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi



“The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money”. pic.twitter.com/bX2nDye4Ov — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

A big-money switch to Saudi Arabia appeared the most likely destination for the 35-year-old until recently. But Messi has moved to MLS to the club co-owned by David Beckham following the end of his two-year contract this month with French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Previous reports and a source close to the negotiations suggested he could join Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and World Cup-winning French midfielder N’Golo Kante on a lucrative contract to play in Saudi Arabia.

Messi, with Benzema and Kante, was on a list of 10 targets who have been contacted by Saudi officials, a source close to the negotiations had earlier told AFP this week.

Inter Miami sacked coach Phil Neville last week, replacing the Englishman, incidentally, with Messi’s compatriot Javier Morales.

There is now a distinctly Argentine feel to the Miami club, which has a strong South American fan base – as well as Morales, goalkeeping coach Sebastian Saja played four times for the national side and eight years with Argentine club San Lorenzo.

Federico Higuain, the brother of former Argentina and Real Madrid forward Gonzalo, is the head coach of Inter’s reserve team, assisted by compatriot Cristian Raul Ledesma.

With AFP inputs

