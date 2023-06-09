WTC Final, Australia vs India, Day 3 live updates: Boland removes Bharat in the first over
Follow updates of Day 3 from the WTC Final.
Day 1 stumps: Australia 327/3 (85)
Day 2 stumps: India 151/5 (38)
Live updates
India first innings, 173/6 after 43 overs: Ajinkya Rahane with a late square cut for four. Lovely batting that, staying in the moment as Smith called it and not being bothered by the ones that beat him before.
India first innings, 167/6 after 42 overs: A nasty, nasty over from Cummins. Shardul is hopping around. Another hit on the glove-handle region after the two that needed treatment. It’s the short of good length here that is making the ball talk.
India first innings, 167/6 after 41.3 overs: Two balls, two breaks in play. Shardul gets hit twice on his arm by Cummins’ deliveries. Oh dear. This is going to be a long day for India.
India first innings, 166/6 after 41 overs: Boland with a rare wild delivery, beats everyone and goes for four byes. Shardul then gets an outside edge that goes past gully for four too. Soft hands.
India first innings, 157/6 after 40 overs: Cummins starts off with a peach to Rahane in that corridor outside off. Shardul too looks shaky here. Just feels like a few more wickets on the cards here in the opening spells for the Aussies.
India first innings, 154/6 after 39 overs: Nearly another wicket as Shardul edges one in the opening over, but it goes just over the slip cordon.
WICKET! 38.2: KS Bharat 5(15) b Scott Boland That’s the Boland special that has bothered India so much. Constantly targetting the stumps. The ball moves back in sharply and hits the top of middle. India 152/6
Boland has the ball in hand, Rahane and Bharat have a huge task on hand.
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
2.52 pm: STUMPS, DAY 2 – India first innings, 151/5 after 38 overs
A total well in excess of 500 seemed possible when Head and Smith got going again on Thursday, and the batting that Australia still had left. All said and done, keeping Australia to 469 was a definite recovery on India’s part.
But the batting let India down again.
WTC Final, Day 2: From India’s top-order collapse to Rahane’s return, a look at three talking points
Hello and welcome to our coverage of ICC World Test Championship Final, Day 3.
Steve Smith scored his 31st Test century before Australia captain Pat Cummins sparked India’s collapse in the World Test Championship final on Thursday.
Smith, 95 not out overnight, followed team-mate Travis Head in going to three figures with 121 in a first-innings total of 469 at The Oval.
Fast bowler Cummins, in his 50th Test, then removed opposing skipper Rohit Sharma to initiate India’s second-day slump.
Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out), struck some painful blows on the glove, held firm with Ravindra Jadeja (48) after India had been reduced to 71-4.
But India were 151-5 at stumps, a huge deficit of 318 runs.
Rohit was plumb lbw for 15 to a full-length ball from Cummins, who had close figures of 1-36 in nine overs.
Four balls later, India were 30-2 when Shubman Gill (13) was bowled playing no shot to Scott Boland after being deceived by a sharp off-cutter.
England’s Stuart Broad tried to rile Australia before this match by saying he hoped Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli kept Cummins’s men in the field for a long time ahead of next week’s first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.
But both senior India batsmen fell for 14 on Thursday.
Pujara was bowled leaving a delivery from all-rounder Cameron Green and Kohli was undone by a spiteful, lifting ball from Mitchell Starc that took the shoulder of the bat, with Smith holding an excellent leaping catch above his head at second slip.
Left-hander Jadeja defied Australia in an aggressive 51-ball knock featuring seven fours and a six.
But he succumbed to off-spinner Nathan Lyon, edging a well-flighted and turning delivery to slip in a
“We are in a really good spot so hopefully we can get a few more wickets in the morning,” Boland told Sky Sports.
“The pitch is going a little bit up and down so it should be harder for the India batters tomorrow (Friday).”
India were facing a potentially huge Australian first-innings total with Smith and Head (163) at the crease.
But their pacemen struck as Australia lost four wickets for 41 runs, including Head and Smith, to slip from 361-3 to 402-7.
India bowled out Australia after lunch, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj taking 4-108 from 28.3 overs.
Smith reached three figures in the opening over on Thursday, joining compatriot Steve Waugh on seven Test hundreds in England.
Among non-England batters, only Australia great Don Bradman, with 11 centuries, has scored more.
Smith’s 31st Test century left him 12th on the all-time list.
Head extended his first overseas Test century to 150 but a short ball proved his undoing when he tried to whip Siraj legside and gloved a catch to wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.
Head’s dismissal ended an impressive stand of 285 runs with Smith after they had come together with Australia in trouble at 76-3.
Shardul Thakur then captured the prized wicket of Smith, who inside-edged an outswinger into his stumps to the delight of the large India contingent in a crowd of over 23,000.
The WTC is the only major men’s cricket trophy Australia have yet to win.
India are appearing in their second WTC final, having lost to New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 showpiece match in Southampton.— Day 2 report by AFP
