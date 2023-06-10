India vs Netherlands: No Harmanpreet Singh for India today as Hardik Singh leads in his stead. Simranjeet Singh and Selvam Karthi are also not in the squad. We would probably see Amit Rohidas and Sanjay on PC duty tonight in Harmanpreet’s absence.

Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against the Netherlands, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in Eindhoven.

India had the worst-possible start to their Eindhoven leg losing 1-4 to a Netherlands side missing many of their starting players. They bounced back with a 3-0 win over Argentina and tonight will hope to avenge their earlier defeat to the Dutch. The Netherlands, meanwhile, were outplayed by Australia last night 2-7. Both sides will be looking for reactions.

Indian men’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe

India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May

India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May

India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June

India 4 (4)-(2) 4 Great Britain, 3 June

India 1-4 Netherlands, 7 June

India 3-0 Argentina, 8 June

India vs Netherlands, 10 June, 2100 hrs IST

India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST 

Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode

Match live: Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Fancode in India