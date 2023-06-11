Manchester City tasted Champions League glory at last on Saturday as a second-half Rodri strike gave the favourites a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in a tense final, allowing Pep Guardiola’s side to complete a remarkable treble.

Rodri fired in from Bernardo Silva’s deflected cutback midway through the second half at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium to decide a game in which City were knocked out of their usual rhythm and lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury.

Erling Haaland, scorer of 52 goals this season, went a fifth straight match without finding the net, but City had enough to edge out opponents who had never been expected to get this far.

“It wasn’t easy. What a team we faced, unbelievable,” Rodri told British broadcaster BT Sport.

Having already claimed a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, and adding the FA Cup, City are the first English club to win such a treble since Manchester United in 1999.

That same month 24 years ago, City won the English third-tier play-off final on penalties against Gillingham.

Manchester City’s dominance: How Pep Guardiola has created a powerful identity for English champions

Now they have established themselves as England’s dominant side and have finally added the biggest prize in European club football, two years after losing to Chelsea in their first final.

“I think we made history. The good thing is that we want more. This project is to want more, more ambition,” Rodri added.

The match was watched by owner Sheikh Mansour, who made a very rare appearance at a City game as his team capped their rise from also-rans to superpower in the years since he bought the club in 2008.

Guardiola’s third title



Twelve years after last lifting the trophy with Barcelona, Guardiola joins an elite club of coaches to have won the competition three times.

“It’s so difficult to win it,” Guardiola said, before adding that City’s triumph this season was “written in the stars”.

Having brushed aside RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to reach the final, City did not have it easy against Inter, who saw Federico Dimarco and substitute Romelu Lukaku both almost equalise.

Inter had hoped to spring a surprise and lift the trophy for the fourth time. It was not to be, but Simone Inzaghi’s side will be back in the competition again next season.

“We didn’t deserve to lose,” Inzaghi said. “We played against a top team, absolutely, but Inter also played a great final.”

Victory for Guardiola’s men, to go with the three titles of rivals United, means Manchester becomes just the second city to produce two different winners of the competition, after Milan.

The occasion did not match the drama of the last Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Liverpool triumphed here in 2005, recovering from a three-goal deficit against AC Milan to draw 3-3 before winning on penalties.

However, it also passed off without serious incident, a year after chaos overshadowed the final at the Stade de France in Paris, even if the stadium’s location some 25 kilometres west of central Istanbul did not make access simple for supporters.

(Text by AFP)

Here are some of the reactions to Manchester City’s triumph:



Congratulations @ManCity & @PepTeam on sealing City’s seventh FA Cup! 👊🏆

Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players. @pumafootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Z9QEwRmYlY — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 6, 2023

Champions League winners. Treble winners. What an extraordinary season for @ManCity. Congratulations to a superb football team. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 10, 2023

🏆🏆🏆



Congratulations on a historic achievement! 🩵 https://t.co/lO71M1ofJY — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 10, 2023

Pep Guardiola is the first coach ever to win the European treble on multiple occasions 🏆✨



Barcelona 2008-09 🏆🏆🏆🔵🔴



Manchester City 2022-23 🏆🏆🏆🔵✨



Pep’s making history. pic.twitter.com/hgnTxSkuLv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2023

Once a champion, always a champion. pic.twitter.com/ZCI6RNnGk6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 10, 2023

🗣 "I was crap out there today, I thought I was terrible!"



🗣 "Micah's known me through my ups and my downs."



🗣 "After the World Cup I found a new rhythm..."@JackGrealish opens up to Thierry, @kate_abdo, @Carra23 and @MicahRichards after winning the treble with @ManCity 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1BoxLmOWVH — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 10, 2023

Got me a new hat! 🏆🤪 pic.twitter.com/HbT2zfvnYM — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) June 10, 2023