Hockey, Women’s Junior Asia Cup Final, India vs Korea live: Cagey second half, 1-1 in Q3
Follow live updates of India’s final at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup.
Final, Q3 India 1-1 Korea: There’s a PC for Korea. Not quite sure who the forward is but it was a driving run down the left byline... but wait, the decision is changed again. I don’t think there are reviews here, must be officials overruling themselves? Has happened twice now.
Final, Q3 India 1-1 Korea: Things are cagey at the moment. Neither side creating clear cut chances.
Final, Q3 India 1-1 Korea: India with some good high press now. Better recoveries by the women in blue.
Final, Q3 India 1-1 Korea: Korea gets things underway in the second half. Remember, India trailed 0-2 in the group stage match against Korea and hit back to make it 2-2. They are level here but need another second half turnaround
HT, India 1-1 Korea: A bit late but here is the confirmation of India’s XI. At halt time, India would be happy it is 1-1 I imagine. Korea had the better chances, more dangerous possession too. Janneke Schopman has work to do.
HALF TIME: Mohith had done something similar too, against Pakistan in the recent men’s final.
Speaking of whom...
Final, End of Q2 India 1-1 Korea: HUGE SAVE BY MADHURI! The Indian GK keeps her side level with a brave save against a close range shot. Just before half time.
Final, Q2 India 1-1 Korea: Just over a minute to go in the half, India with some good possession.
Final, Q2 India 1-1 Korea: Looked like India had a PC but change of heart for the officials it seems.
Final, Q2 India 1-1 Korea: GOAL KOREA! This has been coming. Korea were the better side even before India’s goal. They go on a good counter and a rasping hit from Park Seoyeon gives them the equaliser.
Final, Q2 India 1-0 Korea: GOAL INDIA! It was first great work by India to win the stroke as Mumtaz Khan deflected the PC attempt onto the body of the Korean defender. Annu doesn’t miss from the spot. Think she missed a stroke in the semifinal but no mistakes here. She looks relieved. Mumtaz comes to give her a hug.
Final, Q2 India 0-0 Korea: STROKE INDIA!
Final, Q2 India 0-0 Korea: Right, a brief delay before the PC as the Korean defender came worse off.
Final, Q2 India 0-0 Korea: Rare India attack and led by Rutaja down the left flank. Soon enough India have a PC and Rutaja involved again.
Final, Q2 India 0-0 Korea: Defended again. And India have breathing space after a while.
Final, Q2 India 0-0 Korea: That’s another PC for Korea, a rash tackle by Annu and it results in a green card too.
Final, Q2 India 0-0 Korea: The PCs are piling up against India. A rash tackle by Anjali results in a couple of PCs. First one, Neelam is again strong on the line and clears the shot away. Madhuri with a save for the second.
Final, Q2 India 0-0 Korea: Two PCs for Korea in the 2nd quarter but the trapping is not great on both occasions.
Final, End of Q1 India 0-0 Korea: A cagey first quarter ends with neither side having any clear-cut chances to score but Korea have started better than India.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Korea: Now a bit of a lull after a frantic start.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Korea: It is early stages, but Korea have a definite advantage over India in the pace department. Their movement down the field is rapid.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Korea: It’s mostly Korean pressure at the moment... but as I said that, India build through the left flank and do well to cut the ball back into a dangerous area. Free out Korea though.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Korea: And this time Madhuri is decisive! Strong left hand to palm the ball away from danger.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Korea: Another PC for Korea.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Korea: WOW! Madhuri, who had a great semifinal in goal, let’s the shot through her but Neelam is alert on the line and clears it away.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Korea: After that early PC, it’s been Korea possession. And now a Korea PC.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Korea: An early PC for India but the rushing is good and Korea deal with it.
Final, Q1 India 0-0 Korea: The match is underway. Pushback!
2.32 pm: National anthems done, here’s a look at the team sheets.
Can the Indian women’s team make it double Asian triumph?
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Indian hockey. Today we will be following the Women’s Junior Asia Cup final between India and South Korea in Kakamigahara, Japan.
The Indian junior women’s hockey team edged out hosts Japan 1-0 in tightly fought semi-final clash of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Saturday. Sunelita Toppo (47’) scored the only goal of the game.
The victory means that the Indian team will compete in the prestigious tournament’s final for the second time, having previously reached the summit clash in 2012. The Indian team has won a Silver medal and four Bronze medals in the tournament’s seven editions thus far.
India, as a result, also qualified for the FIH Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup 2023 by reaching the tournament’s final, which will be held in Santiago, Chile from 29 November to December 10, 2023, as the top three teams from the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 were set to qualify for the Junior World Cup.
Today, Preeti-led Indians will face either South Korea in the final on June 11, at 14:30 hrs IST. Korea defeated China 2-0 in the other semifinal. In the group-stage meeting, India and Korea played out a 2-2 draw.
Hockey, Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India pip Japan to reach final and qualify for FIH Junior World Cup
India's road to the final
|Date (local time)
|Match
|Scoreline
|3 Jun 2023 14:00
|IND v UZB (Pool A)
|22 - 0
|5 Jun 2023 12:00
|MAS v IND (Pool A)
|1 - 2
|6 Jun 2023 14:00
|KOR v IND (Pool A)
|2 - 2
|8 Jun 2023 16:00
|IND v TPE (Pool A)
|11 - 0
|10 Jun 2023 13:00
|IND v JPN (Semi-Final 1)
|1 - 0
|11 Jun 2023 18:00
|IND v KOR (Final)
|-
Korea's road to the final
|Date (local time)
|Match
|Status
|3 Jun 2023 12:00
|KOR v TPE (Pool A)
|5 - 1
|4 Jun 2023 14:00
|KOR v UZB (Pool A)
|13 - 0
|6 Jun 2023 14:00
|KOR v IND (Pool A)
|2 - 2
|8 Jun 2023 14:00
|MAS v KOR (Pool A)
|1 - 3
|10 Jun 2023 15:30
|CHN v KOR (Semi-Final 2)
|0 - 2
|11 Jun 2023 18:00
|IND v KOR (Final)
|-
Goalkeepers:
1. Madhuri Kindo
2. Aditi Maheshwari
Defenders:
3. MahimaTete
4. Preeti (C)
5. Neelam
6. Ropni Kumari
7. Anjali Barwa
Midfielders:
8. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal
9. Manju Chorsiya
10. Jyoti Chhatri
11. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
12. Sujata Kujur
13. Manashri Narendra Shedage
Forwards:
14. Mumtaz Khan
15. Deepika (VC)
16. Deepika Soreng
17. Annu
18. Sunelita Toppo— India's squad
