WTC Final, AUS vs IND Day 5 live updates: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja depart as Aussies take charge
Live updates of Day 5 of the WTC Final.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of World Test Championship Final here.
Day 1 talking points: Ashwin’s exclusion to Head’s century
Day 2 talking points: From India’s top-order collapse to Rahane’s return
Day 3 talking points: The Ajinkya Rahane-Shardul Thakur dance
Day 4 talking points: Rohit Sharma-led attacking start was fleetingly glorious but eventually fell flat
Live updates
India second innings, 187/5 (50 overs): Green comes back into the attack. 1 run off the over.
India second innings, 186/5 (49 overs): Boland surely has to be in the XI for that Ashes first Test you imagine.
India second innings, 184/5 (48 overs): Cummins bangs one short and it hits Bharat’s helmet. The physios come to check on him. Everything seems okay.
India second innings, 179/5 (47 overs): What an over from Scott Boland though. Decisive.
WICKET! 46.5: Ravindra Jadeja 0(2) ct Alex Carey b Scott Boland, One brings two! Jadeja is out for a duck and Australia are back in the game in a matter of two balls. India 179/5
WICKET! 46.3: Virat Kohli 49(78) ct Steven Smith b Scott Boland, It was the classic grind from Kohli up until now. Australia, particularly Labushcg thought there was something in previous delivery too. A lapse in concentration and Kohli edges one to the slip in the next ball itself. India 179/4
India second innings, 179/3 (46 overs): Three runs off Cummins’s over. Kohli nearing his half-century.
India second innings, 176/3 (45 overs): Australia are keeping things tight so far but Rahane and Kohli have been steady so far. Just one run off the over against Boland.
India second innings, 175/3 (44 overs): The ball hits Rahane’s helmet and bounces to the boundary for four. Six runs off the over.
India second innings, 169/3 (43 overs): Boland appeals for LBW and it struck between middle and leg but Australia don’t review. Just one run off the over.
India second innings, 168/3 (42 overs): The running between the wickets will always be a highlight with Kohli in the middle and he runs hard for his first run of the day. Four runs off the over.
India second innings, 164/3 (41 overs): A maiden over to start with for Australia.
Scott Boland to start the proceedings for Australia.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of ICC World Test Championship Final, Day 5.
India finished at 164/3 at stumps on Day 4, still needing a further 280 runs to reach what would be a record-breaking total of 444 on the fifth and final day.
Australia, by contrast, require just seven more wickets Sunday to win the only major global men’s trophy to have so far eluded them and ensure they head into next week’s Ashes opener against England at Edgbaston in buoyant mood.
India pacer Mohammed Shami, said after the end of play on Day 4: “A hundred percent everyone believes that tomorrow we will win the match, because we have always fought. We perform well around the world... It doesn’t matter if it’s Sydney or Brisbane, we are playing here.”
Playing XIs
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Disney+Hotstar / ICC
With text inputs from AFP and ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone