Scott Boland sparked a dramatic collapse as Australia hammered India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday.

India, set a record 444 to win, resumed on Day 5 at 164-3.

But they collapsed to 234 all out, losing seven wickets for 70 runs inside 24 overs before lunch on the last day of play.

Boland did the initial damage with two wickets in an over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli, on his way to figures of 3-46 in 16 overs.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4-41) then polished off the tail.

Australia captured the one major men’s cricket title that had previously eluded them, with Pat Cummins’s side now heading into next week’s first Ashes Test against England in buoyant mood.

But this result left India, defeated by New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 WTC final in Southampton, still searching for the first piece of global silverware in a decade.

All cricket logic was against India, with a target of 444 way in excess of the highest score made by any side to win in the fourth innings in 146 years of Test history – the West Indies hold the record of chasing down 418-7 against Australia at St John’s in 2003.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

Congratulations, Australia! 🇦🇺



A roaring victory in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final 🎉#WTC23 | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VE01bWheMQ — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2023

Australia becomes the first team to win World Cup, T20 World Cup and WTC.



David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc become the first players in match-winning finals of all these tournaments. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 11, 2023

🏆 ICC World Test Championship

🏆 ICC Men's World Cup

🏆 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

🏆 ICC Champions Trophy

🏆 ICC Women's World Cup

🏆 ICC Women's T20 World Cup



Australia is the first nation to win all six major ICC tournaments.#WTC23 pic.twitter.com/XKOOZlnNhN — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) June 11, 2023

I hope there is a dispassionate analysis of where India is as a test match combination. Not knee-jerk, because it was a good effort to make the #WTC2023 final, but a look at what it will take to win the next one. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 11, 2023

Team India have lost 9th consecutive ICC tournaments!



What goes wrong for Team India in knockouts? 🤔#WTCfinal pic.twitter.com/BnpIj3nMVv — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) June 11, 2023

The centuries from Travis Head & Steve Smith will be remembered, rightfully so as they were crucial after they were put in to bat. Equally crucial were the two crucial innings played by Alex Carey and Scott Boland’s bowling who was amazing in his first Test in England. #WTCFinal — PP (@PrashantSport) June 11, 2023

bit heartbroken for shami, ishant, ashwin, jadeja, umesh. part of an all time great indian bowling unit.



bumrah, siraj, kuldeep etc may get a few more shots at the trophy. but these guys in early-mid 30s dont know how long they'll last and be this good. pleasure watching them. — ABVan (@ABVan) June 11, 2023

That was brutal, emphatic stuff from Australia. By the end of the Smith/Head partnership on Day 1, India's WinViz was 15% - it never got back above that. For the Aussies, it's the start of a legacy-defining summer. For India, it feels a little like the end of an era. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 11, 2023

Another championship to celebrate in the Alyssa Healy-Mitchell Starc household. Celebrated the 2015 men’s World Cup and the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup together at the venue, too. #WTC23 #AUSvIND — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) June 11, 2023

Between Australian men and women's cricket teams, the ICC trophy collection is complete. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 11, 2023

That's a very big tick on Pat Cummins' English summer To Do list. Australia got themselves well in front of the game in the first two days and it was always going to be tough for India from there. It's been entertaining and great to see big crowds at the Oval. #WTCFinal — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 11, 2023

India completely outplayed by Australia. In all departments #WTC23 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) June 11, 2023

Steve Smith in ICC knockouts is something else. He hit half centuries for fun in 2015 World Cup including a stunning century in the semifinal, played a fighting knock in 2019 SF and now at the WTC final, a century and great slip catching! #WTCFinal — PP (@PrashantSport) June 11, 2023

