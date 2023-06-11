Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Argentina Live: Sukhjeet Singh makes it 2-0 in Q1
Live coverage of India’s men’s FIH Pro League match against Argentina.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Live updates
Q2, India 2-0 Argentina: Argentina with a sustained spell of possession now but India stand firm and do not let them make anything off it. They win the ball in their own circle and break on the counter. Mandeep Mor tries plays in a hopeful pass from the left to Akashdeep but it is intercepted and the attack break down.
Q2, India 2-0 Argentina: Argentina break the high Indian press and attack. The ball is played to Tomas Domene who hits a reverse shot. It is saved by Sreejesh but bounces high and so a PC is given. The Indian goalkeeper reviews it as he believes that the shot came off Domene’s back-stick. And the replays confirm it.
Q2, India 2-0 Argentina: Almost a third for India. Karthi goes on a lung-bursting run down the left beating a couple of Argentine players. He plays it to Akashdeep who beats his man with a touch and then smashes it goal-wards. The ball has Santiago beaten but flies just past the post. Karthi almost got a touch to it.
Q2, India 2-0 Argentina: The Argentine defence has been all over the place. Abhishek drives in from the left and nearly sets up Karthi but he misses it. Moments later, Jarmanpreet slaps a cross from the right. Mandeep tries to deflect it on goal but his touch isn’t the best of ones.
Q1, India 2-0 Argentina: Argentina put the ball into goal from distance but it won’t count as there was no Argentine touch inside the circle. That also marks the end of the quarter.
Q1, India 2-0 Argentina: Superb team goal from India! Vivek Sagar Prasad starts the move from defence with a clever feint and nutmeg. He plays it to Sukhjeet ahead who waits for VSP to join him. He wins a free hit and then cuts inside and flicks it towards the far post where Sukhjeet dives in to put the ball in goal.
Q1, India 1-0 Argentina: Another lovely move from India. Simranjeet with a clever little reverse to Akashdeep who plays it on to Mandeep. The Indian outmuscles his marker then gets inside the circle with two defenders on him before a third defender takes the ball off him.
Q1, India 1-0 Argentina: Lovely skills from Abhishek! Drives into the edge of the circle and with Argentine shirts descending upon him, dribbles past one, two, three and four players before seeing the ball taken off him. Deserved something more from that.
Q1, India 1-0 Argentina: Manpreet gives the ball away cheaply but India manage to end the Argentine attack before it reached the circle.
Q1, India 1-0 Argentina: Akashdeep Singh scores! Argentina lose possession high up the pitch. Simranjeet Singh plays it to Abhishek on the touchline. He plays it across the goal where an unmarked Akashdeep taps it home at the second time of asking.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Pushback! India almost ahead inside 90 seconds. Manpreet does well to win the ball high up. Akashdeep threads in the ball but the pass is just to strong for Abhishek.
Q1, India vs Argentina: Both the teams are out wearing different shades of blue. India in their home strip of dark blue and Argentina in their traditional blue and white stripes. Only thing that could have made it worse was if the turf was also blue.
India vs Argentina, Craig Fulton: We played well last night against Holland. We want to create more good chances today. Harmanpreet has gone back for the birth of his daughter.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Argentina, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in Eindhoven.
It’s India’s final match of the 2022-‘23 FIH Pro League and they’ll be hoping to end it on a high by beating Argentina. Having played every match for India this season, captain Harmanpreet Singh was rested for India’s 2-3 loss to the Netherlands yesterday and he does not feature today as well.
Indian men’s squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe
India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May
India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May
India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June
India 4 (4)-(2) 4 Great Britain, 3 June
India 1-4 Netherlands, 7 June
India 3-0 Argentina, 8 June
India 2-3 Netherlands, 10 June
India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST
Match live: Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Fancode in India