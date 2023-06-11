Novak Djokovic set a new all-time record for winning the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud to win the 2023 French Open title.

The Serbian takes his tally to 23 Major wins after claiming his third crown at Roland Garros, with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 win over the Norwegian fourth seed.

The 36-year-old has now gone one better than Rafael Nadal’s previous record of 22 titles, and has equalled Serena Williams’ Open Era record. Only Margaret Court, with 24 Majors across the amateur and open eras, has more singles Slams.

His third title in Paris means that Djokovic is now the only male player to win all four singles Grand Slams thrice.

The Iga Swiatek era is well and truly here

More to follow...

Here are some of the reactions to Djokovic’s win:



🏆 Forever raising the bar 🏆@DjokerNole masters Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to win a third Roland-Garros title and an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title.



⁰#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/9IfTi39alB — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023

Major No 23

French Open No 3



🎥 The moment where Novak Djokovic went where no male tennis players has ever gone before in the history of this sport pic.twitter.com/LTYYvSQre0 — The Field (@thefield_in) June 11, 2023

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole

23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!

Enjoy it with your family and team! 👏🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2023

Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to win #RolandGarros for the 3rd time.



Men’s record of 23 Slams



First man to win every Slam at least three times.



Back to World Number #1



If there was a GOAT debate (I’m not a fan of those in every sport)… it’s over. pic.twitter.com/MKVMLvFy8r — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 11, 2023

3 - Novak Djokovic is the first player in the Open Era with at least three Men’s Singles tournament victories at each of the four Grand Slams. Collectionist.#RolandGarros | @atptour @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/JvI8ZGL0L1 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 11, 2023

If anyone wants to learn how to perform under pressure, if any athlete wants to learn how to have a winning mentality, just watch Djokovic! Love him or hate him, his achievements are unparalleled 😱👏 🎾 🏆 @DjokerNole #FrenchOpen — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) June 11, 2023

Congratulations on winning 23 majors @DjokerNole and cementing your legacy in another command performance at Roland Garros. Your skill and unwavering mental fortitude on all surfaces is astonishing. Kudos to Casper Ruud, who valiantly pushed this great champion all the way. 🚀 https://t.co/vY003Jj6Iu — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 11, 2023

Congratulations to @DjokerNole on winning the #rolandgarros Men's Singles title for the third time. He now has a record 23 Grand Slam tournament singles titles. 👏 https://t.co/Td0DH2vboa — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 11, 2023

Unreal @DjokerNole

The greatest mental strength of any athlete ever seen — victoria azarenka (@vika7) June 11, 2023

23? 3 career slams? The numbers are mind boggling @DjokerNole congratulations on re writing the record books and not being done. — James Blake (@JRBlake) June 11, 2023