Novak Djokovic set a new all-time record for winning the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud to win the 2023 French Open title.
The Serbian takes his tally to 23 Major wins after claiming his third crown at Roland Garros, with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 win over the Norwegian fourth seed.
The 36-year-old has now gone one better than Rafael Nadal’s previous record of 22 titles, and has equalled Serena Williams’ Open Era record. Only Margaret Court, with 24 Majors across the amateur and open eras, has more singles Slams.
His third title in Paris means that Djokovic is now the only male player to win all four singles Grand Slams thrice.
