Novak Djokovic is no stranger to breaking and making records in his tennis career. From career Grand Slams to the longest reign as World no 1, the Serbian has consistently surpassed the bar set by his predecessors and colleagues.

And Sunday’s 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 win over Norway’s Casper Rudd meant that not only does Djokovic take back the crown of world No 1 from his semi-final opponent Carlos Alcaraz, but also goes ahead of rival Rafael Nadal in the list of most men’s singles Grand Slam titles ever – 23.

All-time career Grand Slam titles Player Number of singles Grand Slam titles

Margaret Court 24 Serena Williams 23 Novak Djokovic 23 Rafael Nadal 22 Steffi Graf 22 Roger Federer 20

According to Djokovic, the journey isn’t over yet. And with Federer having retired in 2022 and Nadal indicating that 2024 might be his last year as a professional tennis player, the Serbian could add to his overall tally of Open era career titles as well.

Open Era career men’s singles titles list Player No of titles Jimmy Connors 109 Roger Federer 103 Ivan Lendl 94 Novak Djokovic 94 Rafael Nadal 92 Credit: ATP

Djokovic, aged 36 years and 20 days on Sunday, is also the oldest player to win the men’s singles French Open title. Nadal was the oldest French Open men’s champion previously when he won his 22nd Grand Slam title in 2022 at the age of 36 years and 2 days.

Of the 23 Grand Slam titles Djokovic has won in his career so far, 11 of those have come after he turned 30. That’s the most any player – male of female – has won after turning 30.

Djokovic’s Grand Slam titles Tournament, Year Opponent Scoreline French Open 2023* Casper Ruud 7–6(7–1), 6–3, 7–5 Australian Open 2023* Stefano Tsitsipas 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 7–6(7–5) Wimbledon 2022* Nick Kyrgios 4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6(7–3) Wimbledon 2021* Matteo Berrettini 6–7(4–7), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3 French Open 2021* Stefano Tsitsipas 6–7(6–8), 2–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4 Australian Open 2021* Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–2, 6–2 Australian Open 2020* Dominic Thiem 6–4, 4–6, 2–6, 6–3, 6–4 Wimbledon 2019* Roger Federer 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 13–12(7–3) Australian Open 2019* Rafael Nadal 6–3, 6–2, 6–3 US Open 2018* Juan Martin del Potro 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–3 Wimbledon 2018* Kevin Anderson 6–2, 6–2, 7–6(7–3) French Open 2016 Andy Murray 3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4 Australian Open 2016 Andy Murray 6–1, 7–5, 7–6(7–3) US Open 2015 Roger Federer 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4 Wimbledon 2015 Roger Federer 7–6(7–1), 6–7(10–12), 6–4, 6–3 Australian Open 2015 Andy Murray 7–6(7–5), 6–7(4–7), 6–3, 6–0 Wimbledon 2014 Roger Federer 6–7(7–9), 6–4, 7–6(7–4), 5–7, 6–4 Australian Open 2013 Andy Murray 6–7(2–7), 7–6(7–3), 6–3, 6–2 Australian Open 2012 Rafael Nadal 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 7–5 US Open 2011 Rafael Nadal 6–2, 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–1 Wimbledon 2011 Rafael Nadal 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3 Australian Open 2011 Andy Murray 6–4, 6–2, 6–3 Australian Open 2008 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6(7–2) * Titles won after he turned 30 in 2017. Credit: ATP

With the seven-time Wimbledon champion aiming to reign supreme on grass next month, he joins Court, Graf and Williams as the only players to win each Grand Slam at least three times, and is the only male player to achieve this. Federer won the French Open only once (2009) in his career while Nadal has two Australian Open titles (2009, 2022) and two Wimbledon titles (2008, 2010) to his name.