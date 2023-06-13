PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy came through with straight-game wins on the opening day of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event on Tuesday.

Sindhu and Prannoy, India’s top-ranked singles shuttlers, made it to the round of 16 with relative ease against tricky opponents.

The Indian former world champion produced a solid performance against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, a player she has had issues dealing with this year, for a confidence-boosting 21-19, 21-15 win. Prannoy reached the second round with a straight-games win against world No 11 Kenta Nishimoto 21-16, 21-14.

Sindhu passes Tunjung test

Tunjung had defeated Sindhu twice in their two meetings this year and both in straight games. But at her home event, the rising star (now the world No 9) struggled to control the shuttle from both ends consistently. The opening game was, in fact, a case of Tunjung losing more than Sindhu winning.

To her credit, Sindhu remained solid for the most part, even though the drop shots continued to trouble her. The Indian, who has slipped to world No 13 now, attacked much better in the second game and used her steep smashes to good effect to improve the record to 8-2 against the Indonesian.

Sindhu will next face former world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the second round. The 2019 World Champion hasn’t beaten Tai since, incidentally, the 2019 World Championships and trails 5-18 on the H2H, having lost 8 straight matches.

In the men’s singles, Prannoy faced world No 11 Kenta Nishimoto for the second time in quick succession. The last time they met, it was a 91-minute marathon that the Indian had prevailed in. The opening game seemed to indicate another such battle as the shuttlers were evenly matched for most part. But Prannoy pulled ahead to close the opening game and did the same to start the second game, and that was the decisive part.

The Malaysia Masters winner next faces Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong China, against whom the head-to-head dates back as far as 2015. In their past 10 matches, the two players are level 5-5.

Earlier in women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went down in three games against in-form Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 20-22, 21-12, 21-16.

There was also a third-game heartbreak for MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila who took the lead against eighth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi but lost 21-12, 6-21, 20-22.

Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2023

WS - R32

21 21 🇮🇳PUSARLA V. Sindhu🏅

19 15 🇮🇩Gregoria Mariska TUNJUNG



🕚 in 38 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) June 13, 2023

Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2023

MS - R32

21 21 🇮🇳PRANNOY H. S.🏅

16 14 🇯🇵Kenta NISHIMOTO



🕚 in 50 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) June 13, 2023

Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2023

WD - R32

🇯🇵Rin IWANAGA🏅

20 21 21 🇯🇵Kie NAKANISHI🏅

🇮🇳Treesa JOLLY

22 12 16 🇮🇳GAYATRI GOPICHAND PULLELA



🕚 in 72 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) June 13, 2023

Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2023

MD - R32

🇲🇾ONG Yew Sin🏅

12 21 22 🇲🇾TEO Ee Yi🏅

🇮🇳M.R. ARJUN

21 6 20 🇮🇳DHRUV KAPILA



🕚 in 60 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) June 13, 2023

