Indonesia Open Super 1000 R16, live: Sindhu takes on Tai Tzu Ying; Srikanth prevails vs Lakshya
Follow updates from India’s matches at the round of 16 stage in Indonesia.
Court 1 and 2 matches are available on Sports 18 network and JioCinema in India.
India’s matches in the round of 16:
Srikanth Kidambi 21-17 22-20 Lakshya Sen (Court 3)
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Court 1)
HS Prannoy vs Ng Ka Long Angus (Court 2)
Priyanshu Rajawat vs Anthony Ginting (Court 1)
Satwik-Chirag vs Zhou-He (Court 1)
Live updates
WS round of 16, Tai Tzu Ying vs PV Sindhu: Sindhu, the 2019 World Champion in Basel, hasn’t beaten Tai since (incidentally) the 2019 World Championships in Basel. The Indian has won a couple of big matches against the magician that is TTY but has almost always struggled, and trails 5-18 on the H2H now having lost 8 straight matches. The last time they played though, at the Sudirman Cup, she came close.
Time for Sindhu vs TTY, folks
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 22-20 Lakshya Sen: Here’s how the 2nd game panned out.
Before Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, we have some breathing space to recover from that Srikanth vs Lakshya contest, as the match on Court 1 goes to decider:
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 22-20 Lakshya Sen: And Srikanth wins... eventually in straight games. That would have been a nightmare to recover from if he lost that game. (Surely needs to look into that though, thrice in three matches now that has happened, once losing the game).
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 21-20 Lakshya Sen: It is another match point for Srikanth.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 20-20 Lakshya Sen: Incredible. 20-20. Lakshya Sen saves SIX match points.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 20-18 Lakshya Sen: Now a lift goes long from Srikanth. Another soft error. Wow.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 20-16 Lakshya Sen: Srikanth misses another backhand.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 20-15 Lakshya Sen: Sri misses a backhand. One match points saved.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 20-14 Lakshya Sen: Not today. Match points for Sri
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 19-14 Lakshya Sen: Couple of times recently we have seen Srikanth let things slide after a big lead. Nearly happened yesterday. Lakshya gets the serve back here.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 18-13 Lakshya Sen: That service return that bent his racket is one of the bizarre things I have seen. Soon enough, a big lead for Sri.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 15-13 Lakshya Sen: and there is a tight exchange and it goes Srikanth’s way. And a clear from Lakshya goes long too. Srikanth can see the finish line.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 12-12 Lakshya Sen: We are back level in game 2. This has been a fascinating contest so far. Interestingly, both players seem to be staying away from tight exchanges, sign that they both know each other’s game well.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 10-11 Lakshya Sen: Another good defensive point by Srikanth and nearly a stunning defensive crosscourt block for a winner, but it lands just wide. Lakshya with the lead as we take a pause.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 10-10 Lakshya Sen: And once again we are at 10-each. Next point to decide mid-game lead.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 9-7 Lakshya Sen: A proactive point by Lakshya at the net to close the gap down but he then misses a forehand crosscourt.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 6-4 Lakshya Sen: A couple of really soft errors from Lakshya.
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying to follow this on Court 1:
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 3-3 Lakshya Sen: Another great defensive effort from Srikanth (seeing more and more of that in recent times) but the error does come from him eventually.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17, 1-1 Lakshya Sen: Good smash from Sri to start the 2nd game. The second rally is a really patient one, with Srikanth again defending well, but Sen outlasts him there.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 21-17 Lakshya Sen: Game 1, Srikanth. Lakshya’s clear is wide. That was a fine game by Srikanth under pressure late on.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 20-17 Lakshya Sen: WHAT A POINT. Srikanth with a fabulous defensive effort early on and then closes it out with a string of aggressive shots. Game points.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 18-17 Lakshya Sen: Good flat exchange and the backhand error from Lakshya sees Srikanth sneak back ahead.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 17-17 Lakshya Sen: Couple of errors from Sri and we are level again.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 17-15 Lakshya Sen: Good smash winner from Srikanth to go 3 up but Lakshya gets the serve back with a good aggressive point
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 16-14 Lakshya Sen: Geez that was a wide one alright from Lakshya. This game is slipping away from the youngster.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 14-13 Lakshya Sen: Srikanth sneaks into the lead.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 10-11 Lakshya Sen: Lakshya can’t quite believe his crosscourt smash is called out. That was well in! But he steadies himself and takes a 1-point lead into the interval. No coaching assistance either side today.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 9-10 Lakshya Sen: Once again a handy lead for Lakshya
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 6-8 Lakshya Sen: Lakshya pulls ahead again, run of four points to go up 8-4. But gap down to 2 again as the youngster nets a forehand smash.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi 4-4 Lakshya Sen: Lakshya started better but we are all level in quick time.
MS round of 16, Srikanth Kidambi vs Lakshya Sen: The warmups are done, match is underway.
Srikanth vs Lakshya next on Court 3:
Coming up shortly, is Srikanth vs Lakshya: Srikanth and Sen have met twice on the international circuit, and the former has won both times, including the World Championships semifinal in 2021.
First-round report:
Indonesia Open Super 1000: Lakshya Sen defeats Lee Zii Jia, sets up second round clash with Srikanth
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton.
Today we will be tracking round of 16 action at the Indonesian Open, the third of this year’s Super 1000 events. It’s been a rather good event for the Indian contingent so far. There have been wins against higher-ranked players for PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen while HS Prannoy also came through a really tricky opening round.
Here’s a look at the lineup of matches.
