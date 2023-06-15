India began their Archery World Cup Stage 3 elimination rounds in Medellin, Colombia with bronze medals in both the men’s and women’s compound team event late on Wednesday night.

In the women’s team event, the top-seeded trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur beat Mexico in a tense shootoff to win bronze.

In the men’s team event, the second-seeded trio of Abhishek Verman, Ojas Pravin Deotale and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar beat the home team of Colombia to clinch bronze medal. The men’s team were in control throughout the match and ended up winning 236-228.

After both teams finished with 232 after four ends in the women’s event, the match went to a shootoff where both shot an identical 29 from three arrows. However, India clinched the bronze medal having shot one X in the shootoff compared to none by Mexico.

The women’s team had lost to USA in the semi-final on another shootoff with both teams shooting 232 after four ends. In the shootoff, India could manage to shoot 28 points compared to the USA’s 29.

Indian men had lost to Mexico in the semi-final on a shootoff. After both teams finished on 237, the Indian trio could only shoot 27 points with Mexico booking their spot in the final by shooting 29.

In the recurve archery events, the men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke were seeded fourth with a combined score of 2010. Shelke was the best shooter in the individual qualifiers with a score of 671 to finish 16th. Chauhan (670), Bommadevara (669) and Tarundeep Rai (668) finished 20th, 23rd and 25th respectively.

In the women’s team event, the trio of Bhajan Kaur, Sangeeta and Tanisha Verma have been seeded seventh with a combined score of 1967. Kaur was the best shooter in the qualifiers finishing ninth with a score of 668. Sangeeta (651), Verma (648) and Ankita Bhakat (636) finished 30th, 36th and 50th respectively.

Kaur and Shelke, with a combined score of 1339, have been seeded fourth in the mixed team event.