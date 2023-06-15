indian cricket Watch: R Ashwin’s Dindigul Dragons asks for a DRS review on a DRS review during TNPL match In a bizarre twist, R Ashwin reviewed the third umpire’s decision of overturning the wicket of Ba11sy Trichy’s R Rajkumar after a review from the batter itself. Scroll Staff An hour ago R Ashwin and the Dindigul Dragons wait for the third umpire's decision during their TNPL 2023 match vs Ba11sy Trichy. | Twitter/Fancode Uno Reverse card in real life! Ashwin reviews a review 🤐..#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/CkC8FOxKd9— FanCode (@FanCode) June 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. R Ashwin Dindigul Dragons Ba11sy Trichy Tamil Nadu Premier League TNPL 2023 R Rajkumar