Indonesia Open Super 1000, quarterfinals live: Srikanth in action; Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag to follow
Follow updates of of India’s quarter-final matches at the Indonesia Open Super 1000.
India’s matches in the quarter-final:
Srikanth Kidambi vs Li Shi Feng (Court 1)
Satwik-Chirag vs Alfian-Ardianto (Court 1)
HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka (Court 2)
Live updates
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 14-21, 2-2 Li Shi Feng: Srikanth needs a good start here. Can’t be playing catch up.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 14-21 Li Shi Feng: The winner of one of two Super 1000s this year takes the lead in this match. Srikanth had his moments, but Li had it pretty comfortably overall.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 14-20 Li Shi Feng: Can Srikanth do the reverse of what we have been seeing in his recent matches? Closes the gap down to 5... then calls for a review for the next point... but it’s just wide. Game points, Li.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 12-19 Li Shi Feng: Looks like this game is all but done. A backhand miss at the net by Sri.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 12-18 Li Shi Feng: Li with a couple of forehand kills and the gap has suddenly increased to six.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 12-16 Li Shi Feng: And these are the moments that hurt Sri. Three straight points, in a good run, and then misses a backhand at the net that he would make in his sleep normally.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 9-15 Li Shi Feng: And Srikanth is trying a bit too hard here. Taking risks and not paying off.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 9-13 Li Shi Feng: Oh a good start after the break from Sri but the gap remains four after he misjudges the shuttle at the backline at the end a really good rally.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 7-11 Li Shi Feng: Li getting the benefit from a few Srikanth errors in the early stages, the Chinese shuttler leads by four points at the interval. We get a look at the new Indonesian coach Wiempie Mahardi for Srikanth alongside chief national coach P Gopichand during the break.
Speaking of playing styles....
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 4-8 Li Shi Feng: Li’s power is his big weapon and it’s showing in these early exchanges.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 4-6 Li Shi Feng: Fine piece of deception from Srikanth to go for a net tap but play a punch clear instead and it sets up a kill shot.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi 2-5 Li Shi Feng: Five straight points for Li after Srikanth started with a couple of nice rallies.
MS quarterfinal, Srikanth Kidambi vs Li Shi Feng: The former champion at the Indonesia Open takes on the reigning All England champion. Srikanth has won their only past meeting, in the round of 32 on his way to silver at the 2021 World Championships. Li will perhaps start the favourite here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton.
It’s time for quarterfinals action at the Indonesian Open, the third of this year’s Super 1000 events.
On Thursday, in an all-Indian clash, Srikanth Kidambi got the better of Lakshya Sen yesterday and HS Prannoy followed him into the last-eight with a straight-games win over Ng Ka Long Angus. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made it to the quarterfinals where home favourites Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto await them.
Here’s a look at the lineup of matches today.
