It was almost scripted out of a movie, a la Chak De India – Indian forward Annu stepped up to take the penalty stroke against Korea in the final of the 2023 Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan.

There was only one thing on her mind – don’t miss. The talented player from Haryana had previously missed a penalty stroke in the semi-final against Japan and although India won that match, Annu would have felt that weighing on her.

One stroke and India were in the lead. At that moment, it didn’t matter that Korea would level within minutes of Annu’s goal or that India would go ahead with Neelam netting the winner and making India first-time champions of the Junior Asia Cup. In that moment, as Mumtaz Khan, her fellow forward hugged her, there was only one thought running through Annu’s head: relief.

Although the Indian women’s junior hockey team had competed in international tours before this (the 5 Nations tournament in Ireland and a test series in South Africa), this was the first international tournament for Annu and many of her teammates. And it was a tough test with the conditions not exactly very favourable for the Indian women.

Speaking to Scroll in Bengaluru as she soaked in the adulation of winning an international title for India, Annu was bashful and ecstatic. “[We have] created history for India junior women’s. So I’m feeling really proud. I mean, there are no words to describe it. I’m feeling so good.”

The 21-year-old has every right to soak in the winning feeling – she was the top goalscorer in the tournament with nine goals to her name. Six of them came in the opening match of the tournament against Uzbekistan where India won 22-0. The rare double hat trick scored by Annu is just a sign that along with Mumtaz and Deepika among others, the Indian attack in women’s hockey is in safe hands.

The journey begins for Annu

For Annu though, it hasn’t been the easiest of beginnings. She recounted how her family struggled to fund her accommodation after she was scouted from school when she was around 10 years old.

Selected to train at the Sirsa nursery (where all facilities were provided by the government), Annu was able to hone her skills as a forward, but said it was challenging because of the financial difficulties faced at home. “In the beginning there were problems at home. They weren’t letting me go to the hostel because of the expenses,” she said.” But then afterwards things changed, they said ‘We will support you, we will get [funds] from somewhere but we will make you play’.”

From the nursery, she went on to play for Haryana and then was selected for the national junior team in 2018. At one point in her journey before joining the national team, Annu was ready to give it all up and even went back home in tears.

“I used to come back home and tell my father, ‘I don’t want to go back’. My mother agreed with me and said ‘Alright, we won’t send her back. She’s crying, I cannot see her crying,’” she recalled.

“But at that time, my father gave me and my mother courage, saying ‘Agar hum isko abhi rakh liya toh woh aage nahi badh payegi.’ And then after that, my father stayed with me on and off for a year at least. And now I remember those days and feel happy now that I have done something good to make my family feel happy.”

Along with her parents, Annu also has firm support in the form of her older brother, who is in the Indian Army. In fact, whenever her brother watches her matches, he calls her up afterwards and points out where she could have done better.

Has he played hockey in his life? “No!” Annu responded cheekily. “Usko itna pata nahi but he still supports me and points out my mistakes and says, ‘Koi baat nahi mistake hoti hai agle match mein aisa nahi karna. (It’s OK, mistakes happen but don’t repeat them from next matches)”

Training and mentality

When it comes to advice on her game, there is no better person to listen to than senior women’s team coach Janneke Schopman who took charge of the team in Japan.

“No one can explain more than the coach,” said Annu when asked about Schopman’s influence on her game. “After every match, we used to have a meeting and discuss the mistakes and we would decide that we will not do it again. After the meeting, we would discuss the issues.”

During a press interaction after the Junior Asia Cup win, where Mumtaz was also present, Schopman applauded Annu’s mental fortitude in bringing herself up after the miss against Japan.

“I said to her, because she blamed herself in the Japan game. And I said, ‘Look, I never blame a player for missing a stroke or an opportunity. That’s not how it works.’ She’s taking the responsibility. And that comes with a lot of pressure, and the team trusts her to take that responsibility. So no one’s blaming her for missing but she’s of course blaming herself, because that’s also life.”

Schopman also commended the way the team stepped up and supported Annu when discussing who would be the best players to take penalty strokes in the match. A text conversation between Annu and Schopman told the coach that the 21-year-old had both the confidence and the drive to be successful the next time she was asked to take a penalty stroke for India.

Annu shares a hug with Mumtaz Khan after scoring the opening goal for India in the final of the Women's Junior Asia Cup against Korea | Screenshot via Watch Hockey

“We had a conversation as a team,” said Schopman. “I spoke to her, but for her to step up again, and knowing that the pressure is on, and to take that stroke and scoring it, it shows a lot of, you know, confidence in your ability, but also, you know, trust in the team and from the team that, that the players are able to do that. So I was very impressed with that.”

Mumtaz, who ran up to hug Annu, was proud of her fellow forward for shaking off the disappointment of missing in the semi-final and bouncing back. “I was so confident that Annu would score. She was not in a good mood after the Japan match, that she missed a stroke and all that in the semi-final. Whoever might score, the only thing we all wanted was that gold medal.”

Much like how the junior men’s team was able to train with the senior men’s team in Bengaluru, Annu and the junior women’s team were able to talk to their seniors and learn about training and discipline from them.

Once the high of winning the Junior Asia Cup comes down, the junior women’s team, along with the men’s team, will be preparing for the 5 Nations tournament in Germany. Such tournaments will be crucial for both teams’ preparation for the Junior World Cup with the women’s edition being held in Santiago, Chile from 29 November to December 10.

For Annu though, she is relaxed and ready to take on more challenges and responsibilities – a gold medal at the World Cup is her dream for 2023. But there is nothing more important than making her family and country proud.