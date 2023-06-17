world of cricket Watch: Brad Currie takes an extraordinary one-handed catch during a T20 Blast match in England Currie picked up three wickets for Sussex in the win against Hampshire, along with the excellent catch to dismiss Benny Howell – on debut. Scroll Staff Jun 17, 2023 · 10:28 am Brad Currie on his debut for Sussex | Twitter/Sussex Cricket STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOINGBRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME 🤯#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/9tQTYmWxWI— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Brad Currie Bradley Currie Benny Howell Sussex Hampshire Vitality T20 Blast T20 Blast Cricket