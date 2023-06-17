Indonesia Open Super 1000 semifinals live Satwik-Chirag force a decider, Prannoy to follow
Follow live updates of the semifinals featuring Indians in Jakarta.
India’s matches today:
- Men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Kang Min Hyuk / Seo Seung Jae
- Men’s singles semifinal, HS Prannoy vs Viktor Axelsen
Live updates
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 14-12 Kang / Seo: Huge point for the Indians. Satwik with a good push to the backcourt. Shows the temperament of the man.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 13-12 Kang / Seo: What a run! 7 out of 8 points. Seo is a man on fire now. That return fault on Sawik seems critical now.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 13-11 Kang / Seo: What a rally! Terrific from all four players and Seo with a super smash in between the Indians. And Seo has stepped up here! Superb push to the backcourt. 2 point game!
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 13-9 Kang / Seo: Oh a big celebration by Chirag, as Seo misses the third shot.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 12-9 Kang / Seo: Oh dear, a fault called on Satwik for receiving too early. The Koreans closing the gap. Chris Langridge on air thinks that was the right call.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 12-5 Kang / Seo: Good balance now, Boe says. Seemed quite pleased with how the Indians played (or trying to keep their spirits up). What a rally out of the break, Seo keeps the shuttle in play while seated on court! But the pressure pays.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 11-5 Kang / Seo: The Indians with a targetted attack on Seo and they have a big lead into the final change of ends.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 10-5 Kang / Seo: Kang with a return error. The Seo with a backhand error at the net after a good rally. Solid run for the Indians from 5-5.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 8-5 Kang / Seo: Satwik’s smashes keep coming back but Chirag changes the pace well and the Indians win the point.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 7-5 Kang / Seo: Satwik reads a flick serve well and his smash sets up a point. More jeering from the Istora crowd as the umpire warns the Indians to get along.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 5-4 Kang / Seo: Service error by Chirag. Again all level. Satwik responds with another booming smash.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19, 3-3 Kang / Seo: “Loosen up, reset quicker between points” message from Boe. Here we go then. Decider time. Good start by the Indians at 3-1 but they lose a review early. Now we are level.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 21-19 Kang / Seo: Another super rally and Chirag from the backcourt sets up the point for Satwik at the frontcourt. DECIDER TIME! (We must say, the Istora definitely more on the Koreans’ side here).
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 20-19 Kang / Seo: A stunning rally! Chirag with great defensive work but the pressure pays eventually. 27 shot-rally! And it is a 1-point game.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 20-18 Kang / Seo: A backhand error by Chirag. Two game points saved.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 20-17 Kang / Seo: A massive net cord assistance and one game point saved.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 20-16 Kang / Seo: A terrific flick serve from Satwik, as he tends to do late in the game, and the kill shot from Chirag. Game points.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 19-16 Kang / Seo: A net cord deceives Satwik on defence. Koreans close the gap down to two. But Chirag responds with a solid point at the net.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 18-15 Kang / Seo: Unrelenting attack by Koreans, the gap is down to three.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 18-13 Kang / Seo: Fine run of points for the Indians at a crucial stage, including a massive help from Koreans with a service error for height.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-21, 15-12 Kang / Seo: For some reason the official scoreboard is now showing 21-17 for the opening game. Our screenshots show 21-18 then. Not sure what happened there. We will get back to that later, for now the Koreans are on the charge now. Gap down to three.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-21, 14-9 Kang / Seo: And Chirag’s turn to turn the heat up, a big smash from backcourt forces the error. Much more even contest now but the Indians staying ahead.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-21, 13-6 Kang / Seo: A couple of points out of the interval for Koreans but Satwik responds with a couple of huge smashes.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-21, 11-4 Kang / Seo: A service error from Korean side this time and it is an interval where Boe will be much the happier coach.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-21, 10-4 Kang / Seo: That was a really quick first half of the 2nd game, barely any rallies. We are already into the interval.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-21, 10-4 Kang / Seo: The momentum is indeed with the Indians here.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-21 7-3 Kang / Seo: This is more like what we saw last night from the Indians. The attack is clicking into gear.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-21 4-1 Kang / Seo: A good proactive start from the Indians.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-21 Kang / Seo: Message from Boe (roughly): Spread the play a little bit more, take it away from Kang when he’s at the net. And try and have a little bit more fun. Looks like we are not having fun in there and the movement is not 100%.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-21 Kang / Seo: Game 1, Korea. That was a really good fightback from Satwik-Chirag but the damage was done early on. Can they take this momentum into the 2nd game?
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 18-20 Kang / Seo: Chirag with a good return. Two game points saved.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 17-20 Kang / Seo: Oh dear, what a time for a service error by Satwik Game points to Koreans. Satwik saves on with a good push to the backcourt.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 16-19 Kang / Seo: Terrific third-shot winner by Chirag, good backhand crosscourt. Now or never for the Indians. Chirag with another winner from the backcourt. Gap closes to three.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 14-19 Kang / Seo: The Korean’s with good pressure on Chirag with Kang dominating that exchange.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 14-18 Kang / Seo: The Indians close the gap to 4 a couple of times.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 12-17 Kang / Seo: A bad error from Seo. And a little bit of window for the Indians.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 11-17 Kang / Seo: A rare chance for Satwik to go big on the smash, and he nails it on a short lift.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 9-17 Kang / Seo: another return error that. This game has all but slipped away from the Indians but need to get some momentum back.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 9-15 Kang / Seo: The serving from the Koreans has been great, two quick points post the interval. The Indians just about trying to stay in this.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 6-11 Kang / Seo: A big misjudgement by Chirag and the Indians trail by 5 at the interval. “One point at a time, use the full court and move a little bit faster,” is the message (roughly) from Mathias Boe.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 6-10 Kang / Seo: The first chance perhaps for Chirag to go all out attack and he does it well. The Indians doing well to close the gap down.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 3-9 Kang / Seo: And in looking to gain an early advantage the Indians are pushing the shuttle out. I imagine the course correction will happen soon at the mid-game interval.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 3-7 Kang / Seo: And already signs of that. Chirag and Satwik having hit more than a few winners in a rally as the shuttle keeps coming back. A strong start by the Koreans.
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag 2-2 Kang / Seo: Here we go. The Indians have been at their attacking best this week but against a defensively sound pair like Kang / Seo they will need to be patient a bit more.
Chirag Shetty’s reaction after defeating the world No 1 to reach the semifinal:
“We didn’t really have time after the Asian Championships that we won. We didn’t play well at the Sudirman Cup, the Thailand Open and the Singapore Open. That was the lowest low we could’ve gone.
“Both of us were quite depressed with the way we played. We spoke to each other and we knew we had to go higher, and the way we got back this week, beating the Chinese yesterday and today the world No.1 on their home court, it couldn’t have gone any better. But we’re still hungry and we want to go all the way.
“After Swiss Open and after the Asian Championships, we were on a 10-match winning streak – I wouldn’t say we were not hungry at all, but there was slight dip. A few matches here and there and suddenly the confidence went down.
“The Singapore Open was one of those matches when we felt really bad, after going out in the first round, and we knew we had to come back, and from then on we pushed as hard as possible in the one week we got, in training. The results are showing. The main aspect is the hunger to win, and I think we had that this week.”— BWF
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag vs Kang / Seo: Seo is a former top 10 player (at No 7) with Choi Sol Gyu.
Here’s a look at their paths to the final:
MD semifinals, Satwik / Chirag vs Kang / Seo: The first of the three meetings between these two pairs came at this event in 2021, when the Indians won in three and reached their only semifinal before at Indonesia Open.
Men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae: World No 6 vs World No 12, this one. The Indians will be meeting Kang/Seo for the fourth time and have won two of the past three meetings. While the Indians came through with a dominant win against an Indonesian Pair (the world No 1 no less) in the quarterfinals, the Koreans did the same too, outplaying Marthin and Carnando. Kang/Seo won the Malaysia Masters last month and are in good form. This won’t be easy (of course) for the Indians. A different sort of test to yesterday.
3.17 pm: Before we get into the specifics of the two Indian matches, a word of appreciation for Carolina Marin, who is back in a Super 1000 final after two and a half years.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton.
It’s time for semifinals action at the Indonesian Open, the third of this year’s Super 1000 events, and we have not one but two Indian matches to keep an eye on.
On Thursday, Malaysia Masters champion HS Prannoy got the better of world no. 4 Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 21-18, 21-16 to reach his third Indonesia Open semifinal. A bit earlier Asian champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated world No 1 men’s doubles duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 21-13, 21-13. This will be Chirag and Satwik’s second semifinal at the Indonesia Open.
