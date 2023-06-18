Indonesia Open Super 1000, men’s doubles final live: Satwik-Chirag take the opening game vs Chia-Soh
Live updates from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 men’s doubles final featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.
Men’s doubles final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty [7] vs Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik [2]
Live updates
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 21-17 Chia / Soh [2]: Game, SatChi! The shuttle is called long, Aaron challenges the call and it is indeed out. The Indians were actually not quite ready to send the shuttle back had it landed in. But they will take it. Fairly comfortable in the opening game too, it must be said, from 3-7 down.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 20-17 Chia / Soh [2]: Game points for SatChi. Nice rally again.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 19-17 Chia / Soh [2]: The Indians go to 19 but the serve is back with MAS.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 18-16 Chia / Soh [2]: WHAT A RALLY! 37 shots of speed and fury. Chirag did so well defensively! But the Malaysians win the point.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 18-15 Chia / Soh [2]: There is another service error by Chirag, but he makes up next point with a good smash at the net.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 17-14 Chia / Soh [2]: The Malaysians are closing in. Couple of quick points. But Soh sends a push long and the serve is back with Indians.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 16-12 Chia / Soh [2]: Serves being exchanged here.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 14-10 Chia / Soh [2]: Indecision from both pairs in that rally. But Satwik does well to spot a gap. The Indians have now sneaked by 4 points.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 11-9 Chia / Soh [2]: Solid recovery from a slow start by the Indians.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 10-9 Chia / Soh [2]: Good serve Aaron and we are back level. But that’s followed by a service error.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 9-8 Chia / Soh [2]: Good work at the net by Soh and the run of points ends at 9 for the Indians.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 8-7 Chia / Soh [2]: Here we go, four straight points on Satwik’s serve. And the Indians are in the lead. The last rally there saw quite a collision midcocurt between the Indians but they steady themselves and Chirag with the kill at the net.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 3-7 Chia / Soh [2]: Very nervy start to the final by Indians. Quite a few errors already.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik / Chirag [7] 0-3 Chia / Soh [2]: The Indians to serve, Malaysians choose side. A stunning rally for the third point! Fast and furious already.
Men’s doubles final: Chirag and Satwik have often come close in the past against Chia and Soh but the win has eluded them. Their last meeting came at the Sudirman Cup, where the Malaysians were relatively dominant. A look at the past 8 meetings. Four of those have gone the distance.
Men’s doubles final: Chia / Soh almost didn’t make it to this match. With a stunning defensive poin, a 50-shot really, they had to save match point last night, And then the World Champions forced a decider before defeating Rambitan/Kusumawardana in a straightforward third game. It was a stunning fightback. Mind you, the Indians too had to fight back from a game down to defeat the Korean pair of Seo/Kang.
Men’s doubles final: Time for the one we have been waiting. Women’s doubles final is done.
A quick preview for what’s to come: It will be Asian champions Chirag & Satwik vs World Champions Chia & Soh. In case you had missed it, the Malaysians have a 8-0 H2H against the Indians, will today be the day for SatChi? The Indians are ranked 6th in the world, but Chia/Soh are world No 3 at the moment (second seeds here).
2.00 pm: In our recent interview with Mathias Boe, we had asked him towards the end. What will it take to defeat the Minions and/or Chia-Soh?
Boe: “Yeah, hopefully, soon. It’s a mental game. If you feel comfortable playing some, you play better. If you feel not comfortable playing some others, then it’s more difficult. I don’t see a reason why we shouldn’t be able to beat them. So, hopefully soon.”
Timing update: The men’s doubles final will start after the ongoing women’s doubles final, which is about to end in straight games (we think). An hour done, but a clear favourite emerging.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton.
It’s finals day at Istora Senayan for the 2023 Indonesia Open!
Reigning Asian Champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on the reigning World Champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.
The Indian pair have never beaten Chia/Soh in eight meetings but today will be a good time to get that W in that Head-to-Head. It promises to be a cracking match.
If the Indians win, it will be their Super 1000 title
If the Malaysians win, it will be their first BWF World Tour Title. (Yes, they won the World Championships before winning a World Tour title).
