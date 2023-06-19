India’s Tushar Prabhakar Shelke and Bhajan Kaur missed out on the bronze medal in the mixed recurve event at the third stage of the season’s World Cup, Colombia on Sunday.

The duo were competing against the Chinese Taipei’s Wei Chun-Heng and Peng Chia-Mao, who came away 5-1 winners in the bronze-medal playoff.

There was however, some element of suspense in the third Set as the judges marked up Peng’s final shot from a nine to 10 after inspection, which secured the medal for Chinese Taipei.

It's not over until the judge says so. 🧐#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QDKTvSAE64 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 18, 2023

The Indians did not have a good start to the match with Shelke and Kaur coming up with 35 in their the first set – both finishing with eight each – as the Chinese Taipei team won the opener 37-35.

There was some improvement in the second set as Kaur struck two 10s and Shelke hit a 10 and eight to match their opponents with 38 points each.

With the Indians trailing 1-3 in the first to five match, they needed to win the third set to stay in the contest.

They started off with a score of nine each from their first two shots, while Chinese Taipei made it nine and 10.

Under pressure, Kaur hit an impressive 10 but Shelke shot slightly wayward for an eight leaving their opponents just 18 points away from a win.

Peng shot first and her score was originally judged as a nine while Wei’s shot was eight. Upon inspection though, Peng’s shot was marked up and the team from the island nation were declared winners.

Shelke and Kaur had started their campaign with impressive 6-0 wins over France and the Netherlands before losing 5-3 to powerhouse South Korea in the semi-final.

#ArcheryWorldCup Medellin 🏹



Recurve mixed team bronze medal match: IND 1-5 TPE



It's a fourth-placed finish for Bhajan Kaur and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke as they go down in the 3rd place playoff against TPE. https://t.co/kKfxlQOMzK pic.twitter.com/cjQEecvzyF — The Field (@thefield_in) June 18, 2023

India had already won two bronze medals at the competition in Colombia, in the men’s compound team and men’s recurve team events. However, the pick of the accolades was Abhishek Verma’s gold in the men’s individual compound event.

It made him only the third Indian this year to qualify for the World Cup Final after Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar.