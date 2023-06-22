After winning the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with Manchester City, Ilkay Gundogan is set to make a move to Barcelona, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Premier League runners-up Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea player Kai Havertz.

In the Wimbledon build-up events across England and Germany, Stefanos Tsitsipas was upset by Nicolas Jarry in Halle, while reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina lost to Donna Vekic in Berlin.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for June 22, 2023:

Gundogan set to move to Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave the treble winners to join Barcelona on a free transfer, according to reports on Wednesday.

Gundogan is believed to have been offered a three-year deal by Barcelona and is expected to complete his move to the Spanish champions when his City contract expires at the end of June.

City were reported to have been willing to give their 32-year-old captain a new one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

But Gundogan’s impending move to the Camp Nou was revealed on the same day City agreed a £30 million ($38 million) deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Kovacic’s versatility and experience would help compensate for the loss of the influential Gundogan, whose leadership and knack for scoring crucial goals played a key role in City’s success in Pep Guardiola’s reign.

Gundogan netted twice in City’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United this season before Guardiola’s Premier League champions went on to beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

The Germany international played 51 games this term, scoring 11 goals including six in his last seven appearances during the tense treble run-in.

Arsenal set to sign Havertz



Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz after reportedly agreeing a £65 million ($82 million) fee for the German on Wednesday.

Havertz will be allowed to discuss contract terms and undergo a medical at Arsenal after their London rivals accepted the lucrative offer.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks as they look to improve a squad that finished second in the Premier League last season.

After three inconsistent years with Chelsea, Havertz is on course to become Arsenal’s first signing of the close-season.

It is believed Chelsea’s owners want to avoid letting players enter the final two years of their deals and Havertz, whose contract runs out in 2025, has not agreed an extension.

Wimbledon build-up



Elena Rybakina suffered a setback in the build-up to her Wimbledon title defence when she was knocked out of the Berlin WTA event by Donna Vekic on Wednesday.

Vekic, ranked 23 in the world, beat the second-seeded Kazakh 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4 to make it through to the quarter finals.

An Australian Open finalist in January, the 24-year-old Rybakina was one of the favourites for the French Open but pulled out early due to illness.

Earlier Wednesday, French third seed Caroline Garcia defeated Australian Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-2 on her first appearance on the Berlin grass.

Halle ATP

Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Halle grass court tournament as top seeded Daniil Medvedev made the quarterfinals despite admitting grass court specialists seem like “aliens” to him.

World number five Tsitsipas lost 7-6 (7), 7-5 to Chilean Nicolas Jarry, ranked 28 in the world.

It marks the third consecutive time the Greek has been knocked out in the second round of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

In Wednesday’s late match, home favourite Alexander Zverev defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Zverev, the 26-year-old Olympic gold medallist, made the finals at Halle in 2016 and 2017 but lost to Roger Federer on both occasions. He will next face Jarry.

Earlier on Wednesday, Medvedev defeated Serbian Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, with the world No 3 overcoming losing a tight second set to win with ease.

Queen’s

British No 1 Cameron Norrie battled back from a set down to reach the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen’s Club on Wednesday.

Fifth seeded Norrie lost the opening set in the last 16 clash against Australia’s Jordan Thompson in west London.

But Norrie recovered his composure to dispatch the world No 76 in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win that secured a sixth quarterfinal appearance on the ATP Tour this year.

The South Africa-born 27-year-old is hoping to emulate last year’s run to the Wimbledon semi-finals when the grass-court Grand Slam gets underway on July 3.

Norrie was beaten by eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon last four.

Ranked 13th in the world, Norrie defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the Queen’s first round before holding his nerve to survive against Thompson.

With text inputs from AFP

Updated through the day